Tuesday News for January 09, 2024

Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day!

Wind Advisory add Flood Watch for the Piedmont Triad today…

New rainfall amounts…between 2 and 3 inches possible (National Weather Service)

Use extra caution while driving, especially in high profile vehicles.

Also, secure outdoor objects (like deck furniture and trash cans).

Most schools are CLOSED this morning ahead of the threat of severe weather this afternoon. Emergency Management officials are urging all residents to be safe and use caution if they need to get out today. Heavy rainfall will likely lead to flooding and gusty winds could bring trees down causing scattered power outages this afternoon.

What does that mean when the Governor declares a ‘State of Emergency’?

The order waives truck weight, size and hours of service restrictions so that vehicles carrying essential supplies such as food, medicine or fuel…etc can get their jobs done quickly, according to officials.

Bu-cee’s is coming to Alamance county!

After a packed, 7-hour meeting, the Mebane City Council unanimously voted to move forward with the proposed Bu-cee’s. The Mebane store will be 75,000 square feet with 120 fueling positions and about 650 parking stalls…bringing over 200 full-time jobs.

BTW: Buc-ee’s, based in Lake Jackson, Texas, currently has 47 locations across the Southeast. The closest Bu-cee’s to the Triad is located in Florence, South Carolina.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/proposed-buc-ees-in-mebane-faces-deciding-vote-monday-night/

More people are moving to North Carolina, according to a report from U-Haul.

North Carolina ranking #3 behind Texas and Florida with the most people making on-way moves in 2023. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/u-haul-report-ranks-north-carolina-3-moving-destination/

National College Football Championship game

Michigan Wolverines over the Washington Huskies (34-13) last night.

College Hoops: The Demon Deacons are on a roll with nine straight wins as Wake Forest travels to Florida State TONIGHT (Tip off at 7pm). Also, Duke at Pitt.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/basketball/streaking-wake-forest-heads-to-play-at-florida-state-on-tuesday-night

Many ‘happy’ returns: How long do we have to return holiday gifts…

Well, it kinda depends on the retailer (and when you made the purchase).

Most retailers will accept holiday returns through January 31, but there are exceptions!

Costco and Bath & Body Works — you can return items at any time.

*We have a retailer return policy link on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://www.kiplinger.com/personal-finance/shopping/holiday-returns-guidelines-and-latest-return-dates

BTW: Over half of all holiday gift returns: clothing with electronics close behind, according to the National Retail Federation

Helping the homeless during the Winter. The Winston-Salem city council approved a $40,000-dollar grant to cover the cost of overnight monitoring and meals at a white flag shelter provided by City with Dwellings. Note: On nights with temperatures 38 degrees or less with participation OR when temperatures fall below 32 degrees, City With Dwellings open their White Flag shelter for men and women on N. Broad Street in downtown Winston-Salem. https://www.citywithdwellings.org/copy-of-general-information-1

Continuing to pray for the Officer Nix family.

On Monday, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announcing that they will pay off the Nix family mortgage through their Tunnel to Towers Fallen Responder Home Program.

“We hope the knowledge they can stay in their home provides comfort

to (Sgt Nix’s) family as they grieve this tremendous loss.”

-Frank Siller, CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

*The program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation also provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children. They also build specially adapted smart homes for severely injured veterans and first responders. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/slain-greensboro-police-sgt-dale-nixs-mortgage-paid-off-by-tunnel-to-towers/

Fundraiser for the Nix family. The Culver’s location at Union Cross in Kernersville will donate 10% of all sales TODAY (Tuesday between 4-8pm) to the Help A Hero Memorial Fund! Donate now at the ‘Help A Hero Fund’ link on the News Blog

https://helpahero.com/campaign/sergeant-philip-dale-nix-memorial-fund

A Celebration of Life service for fallen Greensboro police officer Philip Dale Nix is planned for this Thursday afternoon (Jan 11) at 2pm at Westover Church in Greensboro, according to Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.

The service is open to the public and will also be livestreamed.