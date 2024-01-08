Monday News for January 08, 2024

Wind Advisory for the Triad on Tuesday

Use extra caution while driving, especially in high profile vehicles.

Also, secure outdoor objects (like deck furniture and trash cans).

A strong storm system will move through the Piedmont Triad on Tuesday.

Heavy rain, gusty winds even thunderstorms through the day.

Up to 2 inches of rain likely, with flooding a real possibility.

*Another storm system could bring heavy rain + wind Friday night into Saturday.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for TODAY (JAN 08)

High Point Rockers (Lindsay Street) = noon – 4:30pm

The Summit Church (Kville) = 2:30pm – 7pm

New Philadelphia Moravian Church (WS) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Bales Wesleyan Church (Jamestown) = 2pm – 6:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Election 2024: Sample ballots ready online…?

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election begins February 15, 2024. Absentee ballots will be mailed out soon – upon request.

Learn more about the voter ID requirement and registering to vote on the News Blog…

www.ncsbe.gov/

Big rate hike proposed? The North Carolina Rate Bureau (NCRB) has requested a 42.2% increase in homeowners’ insurance rates effective August 1, according to a press release from NC Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. BTW: The NCRB is the organization that represents companies that write insurance policies in our state.

A public comment forum will be held on Jan. 22 in Raleigh.

More details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.carolinajournal.com/nc-rate-bureau-requests-42-increase-in-homeowners-insurance-rates/

“Oppenheimer” winning best movie and best director while “Barbie”, the most nominated film, picked up just two awards…at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards honoring the ‘best’ in film and television last night in LA. CNN

Rick Duckett, one of the most successful basketball coaches in Winston-Salem State history, passed away Sunday night after a battle with cancer. Duckett was 66.

*Duckett led the Rams for three seasons and won two CIAA titles in 1999 and 2000. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/basketball/former-wssu-coach-rick-duckett-dies-after-battle-with-cancer/

College Football: National Championship game TONIGHT. Michigan vs Washington

College Hoops: The Demon Deacons and Coach Steve Forbes, who is in his fourth season, are on a roll with nine straight wins as they head to Florida State on Tuesday night (7pm on ACC Network). BTW: Wake Forest, N.C. State and North Carolina are all 3-0 in league play and tied for first place.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/basketball/streaking-wake-forest-heads-to-play-at-florida-state-on-tuesday-night

With Flu and Covid cases ‘spiking’ across the Triad, medical professionals stress to stay home when sick. And stay away from others for 24 hours AFTER a fever breaks to prevent the spread of viruses.

https://www.wral.com/story/1-000-people-hospitalized-with-flu-in-north-carolina-rsv-illnesses-on-the-rise/21183274/