Ways to help Nix family

Fundraiser for the Nix family. The Culver’s location at Union Cross in Kernersville will donate 10% of all sales this Tuesday (4-8pm) to the Help A Hero Memorial Fund!

Donate now at the ‘Help A Hero Fund’ link https://helpahero.com/campaign/sergeant-philip-dale-nix-memorial-fund

Continuing to pray for the Nix family. Celebration of Life service for fallen Greensboro police officer Philip Dale Nix is planned for next Thursday afternoon (Jan 11) at 2pm at Westover Church in Greensboro, according to Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.

FYI: Sgt. Nix was fatally shot at the Sheetz gas station on Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax last Saturday after he witnessed 2 males stealing from the store.

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/greensboro-nc/police-sgtphilip-nix-11609335

