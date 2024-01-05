WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home S@5: Adoption Stories from our WBFJ listeners

S@5: Adoption Stories from our WBFJ listeners

wbfj-verne
January 5, 2024

Four adoption stories from some of our WBFJ listening families…

The Harris family

The Ravish Family

Angela Hartman

Jason and Elizabeth

 The story of the Bible is the story of ‘adoption’. As Believers, we are all adopted into God’s spiritual family as a chosen child of God.

Ephesians 1:5 says that “God decided in advance to adopt us into his own family by bringing us to himself through Jesus Christ. This is what he wanted to do, and it gave him great pleasure.”

*Best of Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 07, 2024)

Listen now…

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Ways to help Nix family

wbfj-verne
January 5, 2024

Friday News for January 05, 2024

wbfj-verne
January 5, 2024

Tips: Driving in Winter Weather

wbfj-verne
January 4, 2024

What to do with your REAL Christmas tree?

wbfj-verne
January 4, 2024

Thursday News for January 04, 2024

wbfj-verne
January 4, 2024

How about a new Bible Study for the New Year…

wbfj-verne
January 3, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.