Monday News for January 15, 2024

Today is Martin Luther King, Jr Day

Also on this day 15 years ago: Miracle on the Hudson

WINTER STORM WARNING for the Northern Mountains

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Foothill communities (Surry and Wilkes)

Snow…1 to 3 inches expected.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Closings and Delays this morning

Stokes County: All athletic and extra-curricular activities cancelled today

2-Hour Delay – Woodland Christian school

CLOSED – Gospel Light Christian school

American Red Cross: Local blood drives TODAY (JAN 15)

Liberty Wesleyan Church (Hwy 158 West, Summerfield) = 2:30pm – 7pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Thousands of Israelis turning out for a rally on Sunday in Tel Aviv to remember the hostages and their families on day 100 since the Hamas terror attack back on October 7, that killed more than a thousand people, and hundreds wounded. Meanwhile in the Red Sea, Iranian-backed Houthis (HOO-tees) fired a cruise missile at a U.S. warship which was shot down by a U.S. fighter jet. Praying for peace in the Middle East. CBN News

Caucus time in Iowa. Iowa Republicans will cast the first major ballots of Election 2024 later today – in sub-zero temperatures – as voters begin to weigh in on which candidate should take on President Biden in November. CNN

Election 2024: Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

At the Box Office. Winter storms and cinema closures didn’t dampen the opening weekend for “Mean Girls”. The new ‘remake’ of the Broadway musical earned $28 million in its opening weekend. New in theaters: The action movie “ The Beekeeper” (#2) and the biblical satire “The Book of Clarence” (#9)

https://nypost.com/2024/01/14/entertainment/mean-girls-proves-its-still-so-fetch-as-it-tops-the-box-office/

Detroit Lions win first playoff in 32 years. Some Lions fans cried tears of joy when their team defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. It is the Lions’ first playoff victory since 1991. Read more highlights from Sunday’s NFL games.

Miss Colorado – Madison Marsh – was crowned Miss America 2024 in Orlando, Florida on Sunday night. Marsh, a 22-year old second lieutenant in the US Air Force, is the first active-duty Air Force officer ever to receive the national title.

*Miss NC Taylor Lloyd from Statesville making it into the Top 11 last night!!

https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/15/style/miss-america-2024-madison-marsh-colorado/index.html

Earlier on Saturday: 16-year old from Raleigh Hanley House (Miss North Carolina Teen) was crowned Miss America Teen 2024 in Orlando, Florida. https://www.wxii12.com/article/raleigh-native-crowned-miss-america-teen-2024/46389404

National March for Life 2024

…this Friday (January 19) in Washing, DC

The annual Pro-Life gathering, which has been held once a year since 1974, will be the second one to be held since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (by way of the Dobbs case) in June 2022. *The event will be live-streamed on the March for Life website, Facebook, and YouTube channel. https://marchforlife.org/

Friday’s Timeline…

Pre-Rally Concert (Danny Gokey): 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Speakers: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Jim Daly (Focus on the Family)

Pastor Greg Laurie and his wife Cathe

March for Life: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Changing hearts and minds.

The goal of the national March for Life is to not only change laws at the state and federal level, but to change the culture to ultimately make abortion unthinkable. https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

The IRS will begin accepting 2023 your federal income tax return on January 29th. Good News: Most tax filers typically receive money back! The average refund last year was around $3,000 dollars, according to IRS filing statistics. The IRS usually issues refunds within 21 days of accepting your electronic filed return.

*FYI: April 15th is the filing deadline this year! www.irs.gov

Davidson County Senior Services is hosting a food drive through January 31.

Request items include: Pop-top canned goods, individual servings of fruit and vegetables, boxed cereal, saltine crackers and pop-top canned pasta.

Specific drop off locations in Lexington, Thomasville, Denton and Southmont.

Details on the News Blog. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening-lexington-hair-salon-opens-new-coffee-shop-in-same-building-nears-completion/article