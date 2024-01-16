Tuesday News for January 16, 2024

Bitter cold temps coming to the Triad. Early morning LOWS in the TEENS for Wednesday morning, Saturday morning and again Sunday morning…

Reminder: Have your car battery checked at an Auto Parts place usually for free (especially if its 3 years old or older). Check those wiper blades. Also, check your tires (for proper inflation). Tires lose air in cold temperatures. https://www.aaa.com/autorepair/articles/how-long-to-warm-up-the-engine-before-driving

American Red Cross: Local blood drives TODAY (Tuesday, JAN 16)

Davie County Library (North Main Street, Mocksville) = 2 – 6:30pm

Hillsdale Church (158 in Advance) = 1:30 – 6pm

Trinity Memorial UMC (Hwy 62) = 2:30 – 7pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

The IRS will begin accepting 2023 your federal income tax return on January 29th. Good News: Most tax filers typically receive money back! The average refund last year was around $3,000 dollars, according to IRS filing statistics. The IRS usually issues refunds within 21 days of accepting your electronic filed return.

*FYI: April 15th is the filing deadline this year! www.irs.gov

Davidson County Senior Services is hosting a food drive through January 31.

Request items include: Pop-top canned goods, individual servings of fruit and vegetables, boxed cereal, saltine crackers and pop-top canned pasta.

Specific drop off locations in Lexington, Thomasville, Denton and Southmont.

Details on the News Blog. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening-lexington-hair-salon-opens-new-coffee-shop-in-same-building-nears-completion/article

(Greenville, NC) Greenville police are trying to figure out who left a newborn baby in a dumpster at an apartment complex early Sunday morning. Officers found a ‘days old baby’ – alive in a dumpster – with temperatures in the low 40s! The baby was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for care. Greenville Police are still investigating…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/newborn-baby-found-in-dumpster-greenville-nc/

National March for Life 2024 happening this Friday (Jan 19) in Washington, DC

Friday’s Timeline…

Pre-Rally music from Danny Gokey: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Speakers: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Jim Daly (Focus on the Family)

Pastor Greg Laurie and his wife Cathe

March for Life: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

*You can watch via live-stream on the March for Life website, Facebook, and YouTube channel. https://marchforlife.org/

Changing hearts and minds. The goal of the national March for Life is to not only change laws at the state and federal level, but to change the culture to ultimately make abortion unthinkable. The March for Life has been held once a year since 1974.

This is the 2nd gathering to be held since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (by way of the Dobbs case) on June 2022. https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

Strong showing in Iowa. Former President Trump won the Iowa Republican caucuses by an unprecedented margin, cementing his front-runner status in the GOP primary field as he vies to be the party’s 2024 nominee and reclaim the White House. Trump received 51% of the vote — despite battling four indictments, including charges tied to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis edged out former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. The focus now shifts to New Hampshire.

Update: Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson have both suspended this campaigns.

https://www.cbn.com/news/us/trump-wins-iowa-caucus-2024-election-begins-top-tier-candidate-drops-out

Election 2024: Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

Radio broadcasters across Tennessee, as well as singers and actors, will be protected from the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) under the state’s new Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security (or ELVIS) Act.

, introduced in the state legislature last week, would update the state’s Protection of Personal Rights law, which currently protects name, image and likeness.

During a press conference on Music Row announcing the first-in-the-nation legislation, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee stated that “as an artist or an engineer or a producer, you have a gift that’s unique to you. And it’s very important that it not be copied, stolen or mocked. It’s very important that it be protected.”

*The music industry is a $6 billion-dollar part of the state’s economy. And Tennessee has more workers in the music industry than any other state in the country. https://www.insideradio.com/free/tennessee-s-elvis-act-would-protect-voices-from-ai-misuse/article

Philo-Hill Magnet Academy will be renamed ‘Konnoak Middle School’ once the campus reopens for students later in the fall. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education approved the name change last week.

Students are current attending classes at a district-owned building on Main Street while Philo-Hill undergoes extensive renovations. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/philo-hill-will-be-named-konnoak-middle-when-students-return-to-campus-next-year/

NC DOT: Traffic Alerts this week

Southeastern Winston-Salem: One lane of Hwy 311 will be closed daily (9am – 3pm thru Friday) from Ridgewood Road exit to the Union Cross Road exit.

Clemmons: One eastbound and one westbound lane of I-40 will be CLOSED on Friday (9am – 4pm) between the Bermuda Run exit and the Harper Road exit

*The sections of I-40 are being temporarily closed so that a contractor can replace defective light bulbs in the twin arm lights on the median barrier wall.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/lane-closures-on-i-40-i-74-planned-this-week/