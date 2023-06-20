Hotel honors 40 year old certificate…

A Kansas City hotel is making a married couple very happy for their 40th wedding anniversary. According to KMBC-TV, Tim and Melinda O’Brien spent their wedding night in 1983 at the historic Muehlebach Hotel in downtown Kansas City. At the time, the newlyweds were presented with a gift certificate by the hotel.

Fast forward 40 years.

As Tim was making arrangements for their upcoming anniversary (on June 25), Tim says that “I was going through our old wedding album and there was a certificate right there. I wonder if they’ll still honor this.”

The certificate states that the bearer can use it any year on the month of their wedding anniversary to stay at the same price as their wedding night.

In the O’Brien’s case, it was $38 dollars. The 108-year-old Muehlebach Hotel which became part of the Kansas City Marriott Downtown complex in 1996, will indeed honor the 40-year-old certificate. The couple will be staying at the hotel this Sunday (June 25th). https://k1047.com/2023/06/19/kansas-city-hotel-40-year-old-anniversary-gift-certificate/