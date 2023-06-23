Friday News: JUNE 23, 2023

Today is ‘Hydration Awareness’ day

Experts stress that “adequate hydration will significantly improve your health and well-being because it is essential for all processes in the body.”

Water. Water. Water. How much water should I drink?

For healthy individuals, the average daily water intake for men is about 15 cups and for women about 11 cups (or the eight / 8-ounce glasses of water is still a good rule). https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/how-much-water-should-you-drink

Tropical Storm Cindy, the season’s third named storm, has formed in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Bret remains a tropical storm and is expected to lose energy through the weekend.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/weather/tropical-storm-cindy-forms-in-the-atlantic/

College Baseball World Series in Omaha.

The season is over for the Deacs, falling to LSU last night 2-0 in 11 innings.

LSU vs Florida will now meet in the championship ‘best of 3’ series.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/college/baseball/2023/06/23/florida-lsu-college-world-series-championship-series-preview-schedule-scores/70346377007/

Michaels Arts and Craft store in Winston-Salem is having a

re-opening event this Saturday (June 24) from 9-2pm.

Enjoy FREE giveaways, crafting demos and face painting…

The Michaels store is located off Hanes Mall Blvd, near Five-Below and Target in Winston-Salem. Address: 1050 Hanes Mall Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

https://locations.michaels.com/nc/winston-salem/6816

Warby Parker will open a retail store in Greensboro (at Friendly Center) in July, the first Triad store for the eyeglass retailer. The store will be in the former BohoBlu space on W. Friendly Ave. https://journalnow.com/business/local/warby-parker-to-open-first-store-in-the-triad-eyeglass-retailer-already-has-stores-in/article

Would you try it??? This week, the U.S. Agriculture Department approved the sale of “lab-grown” chicken made from animal cells to the public. Two California companies will offer “lab-grown” meat to the nation’s restaurants and eventually to consumers, but that’s probably several years away. Advocates claim the new product saves time, and money, and is good for the environment without all of the animal waste. Hummmm…?

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/us-govt-approves-chicken-thats-made-lab-can-it-overcome-ick-factor

California is no longer America’s most expensive state for gas?

Washington state has the most expensive gas prices in the US.

Mississippi some of the lowest. Interesting fact: Washington state’s average gas price is nearly $2 a gallon more than in Mississippi!

https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/21/business/california-no-longer-most-expensive-gas/index.html

Sad news: Miss Evva (pronounced A-vuh) Hanes, the founder of Misses Hanes Moravian Cookies, passed away ‘peacefully Thursday morning’. Please keep the Hanes family in your prayers. Check out a great video from ‘Our State’ titled “How Mrs. Hanes Made the Modern Moravian Cookie’ on the News Blog.

https://www.facebook.com/92586461482/videos/2482123692068107

June is World Refugee Awareness Month

International Festival 2023 hosted by World Relief Triad happening this Saturday (June 24) from 4-8pm at Elevation Church Winston Salem. Enjoy food from around the globe, music & performances, games and activities for all ages, inflatables, vendors, dessert trucks & more! This event is free and open to all. (Donations accepted).

https://worldrelief.org/triad/events/international-festival/

https://sbee.link/mpvyb4qdch

“Unsustainable” Triad Stage is closing after a 20-year run in downtown Greensboro.

Their Board of Trustees issuing a statement earlier in the week. The Triad Stage ticket office will remain open to support the Eastern Musical Festival through its 2023 season. In the coming weeks, ticket holders will be contacted regarding outstanding ticket credits.https://greensboro.com/entertainment/arts-and-theatre/triad-stage-close-after-20-years/article

From rescue to recovery. Officials concluding on Thursday that the small Titan submarine with 5 people onboard ‘very likely’ imploded in the North Atlantic on its way to explore the wreckage of the Titanic. Prayers to all involved with this emotional situation. https://www.newsnationnow.com/travel/missing-titanic-tourist-submarine/rescue-mission-titanic-submersible-ends/

“A long good-bye”

The family of Jack Hanna, beloved animal expert and TV personality, is now living with advanced stages of Alzheimer’s disease. His disease has progressed to the point he longer recognizes most family members. According to a family article in the Columbus Dispatch, Jack Hanna now spends his time at his home in Bigfork, Montana – asking multiple times a day whether his wife of 54 years (Suzi) has fed the family dog, Brassy. (If you have been around someone suffering from dementia, you know). Pray for the Hanna family, and all families dealing with this dreaded disease. NOTE: “Jungle” Jack Hanna and his animals became a staple on late-night TV, thanks to his many appearances on shows like “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson,” “Late night with David Letterman” and the “Today Show”.

Hanna officially retired from the Columbus Zoo in December 2020 after 42 years. https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/22/entertainment/jack-hanna-alzheimers/index.html

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia.