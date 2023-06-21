S@5: One year since the overturning of Roe v Wade…

Celebrating pro-life victories while clarifying ‘myths’ (or misinformation) about abortion restrictions in North Carolina.

Our friends with NC Family Policy Council in Raleigh will step us through Senate Bill 20 – a pro life victory passed by the state legislature back in May. Also, Dr. Susan Bane will clarify some of the myths surrounding ‘elective abortion’. Dr. Bane is an OB/GYN and a longtime pro-life advocate.

Note. June 24 is the one year anniversary of the US Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade by way of the Dobbs case. That major pro-life ruling allows each state to regulate abortion and make their own laws.

As Americans adjust to a post-Dobbs (Roe v Wade) world where on-demand abortion is no longer mandated nationwide, there is still a lot of confusion and sometimes incorrect information about abortion even abortion restrictions in North Carolina. The American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists has created a helpful document that separates the facts from fiction. https://www.ncfamily.org/an-obgyn-corrects-abortion-myths-re-air/

Since the North Carolina Legislature passed Senate Bill 20 a major pro-life bill this spring, we have heard many myths about abortion.

*Dr. Susan Bane shares more with Family Policy Matters (Traci DeVette Griggs) about some of the myths surrounding abortion. Dr. Bane (a pro life advocate) is an OB/GYN who was in practice for 25 years in the Greenville area. She currently serves as the medical director at Choices Women’s Center in Wilson where she assists and mentors patients with unintended pregnancies.

Myth vs. Fact: Correcting Misinformation on Maternal Medical Care. Medical Misinformation is dangerous to all women (and unborn babies).

https://aaplog.org/myth-vs-fact-correcting-misinformation-on-maternal-medical-care/

SB-20 ‘The Care for Women, Children, and Families Act’ is a major victory for ‘Life’ in North Carolina.

NC Family Policy Council (Traci DeVette Griggs along with John Rustin and Jere Royall) share more about Senate Bill 20—The Care for Women, Children, and Families Act that was recently passed by the NC legislature back in May (vetoed by Governor Roy Cooper, with the legislature overriding the governor’s veto).

The bill essentially reduces the gestational age for illegal abortions in North Carolina from 20 weeks down to 12 weeks. The bill contains a lot of other provisions that will protect life in North Carolina as well as provide resources to give women and families that are facing crisis and unplanned pregnancies every reason to choose life instead of choosing abortion.

There’s $160 million dollars appropriated in this bill for improvements and enhancements to foster care, to adoption, to maternal care and lots of other important services in North Carolina. Senate Bill-20 is literally going to save thousands of lives every year in our state.

https://www.ncfamily.org/whats-happened-in-the-north-carolina-general-assembly-so-far-this-year/

Update on June 21, 2023. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of certain provisions of Senate Bill 20 The Care for Women, Children, and Families Act. This law prohibits most abortions after 12 weeks—down from 20 weeks—and provides millions of dollars for family support. The complaint challenges part of the law relating to chemical abortions, the 72-hour waiting period, and the requirement for hospitalization for surgical abortions after 12 weeks- as well as other provisions. Note: The case is now before the US District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. NC Family will continue to monitor the case. Source: Press Release *Family Policy Matters is a weekly broadcast by NC Family Policy Council

