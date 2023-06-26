Monday News for June 26, 2023

Severe weather possible later this afternoon into early evening. There’s a threat of thunderstorms with hail and damaging wind gusts between 3pm and 9pm.

Major Pre-Paving Project starts TODAY (June 26) in Downtown Winston-Salem.

Fourth Street will be closed in two phases: between Liberty and Broad Streets over the next 2 weeks (weather permitting). Detours will be posted.

Fifth Street would be closed in two phases beginning July 10: from Research Parkway to Broad Street. Finally, Third Street from Research Parkway to Patterson Avenue.

All re-paving work is expected to be completed by the end of July.

*Weekly updates will be posted on the City of Winston-Salem website…

https://www.cityofws.org/3411/Downtown-Street-Repaving

Award winning dietitian and best-selling cookbook author Toby Amidor sharing the top ‘unhealthiest’ menu options at these fast food chicken locations – when it comes to an overabundance of calories, saturated fat, and sodium.

Zaxby’s 3 Nibblerz Sandwiches Meal

Church’s Texas Chicken’s 3-Piece Mixed Combo (Original)

KFC’s 4 Piece Fried Chicken Combo Meal

Popeyes Spicy Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich

Surprising. #1 on Toby’s unhealthy list… Chick-fil-A’a Cobb Salad with Nuggets?

“Not all salads are created equal—or healthfully—and the Cobb Salad with Nuggets is a perfect example. Made with pressure-cooked, breaded chicken nuggets served on a bed of mixed greens, topped with roasted corn kernels, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, and grape tomatoes, this salad provides you with 42% of your daily recommended calories (based on a 2,000-calorie diet). Order wisely…

https://www.eatthis.com/unhealthiest-fast-food-chicken-chain-orders/

Things ‘heated up’ at the Mad House Saturday night. No racing at Bowman Gray Stadium this Saturday (due to the 4th of July holiday coming up). Racing will resume on July 8 with just seven more weeks left on the schedule. https://journalnow.com/sports/motor-sports/bowman-gray-stadium-racing-season-will-take-this-weekend-off-after-heated-saturday-night/article

‘Burnouts in the Food Lion parking lot in Wallburg’

Dozens, if not hundreds, of mainly young people were gathered at the Food Lion parking lot off Highway 109, near Gumtree Road, in Wallburg late Saturday night. In video posted on social media, multiple cars were doing donuts in the parking lot as people stood nearby recording the happenings on their mobile phones. The Davidson County Sheriff’s department as well as State Highway patrol responded quickly Saturday night. An investigation continues. https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-fires-burnouts-donuts-davidson-county-grocery-store-parking-lot-burning-tires/44333492

Weekend Box Office: The animated “Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse” climbing its way back to #1 in theaters this past weekend, beating out Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ and “The Flash”, which has been a box office disappointment.

https://apnews.com/article/box-office-spiderverse-flash-elemental-adfe842f6

‘Summer Movie Clubhouse’ Select Cinemark movie theaters are offering $1.50 movies mornings each Wednesday (9:30am showings) all summer long through August 10. Participating theaters in our listening area include Cinemark Tinseltown Salisbury and Cinemark Asheboro. www.cinemark.com/smctheatres2023

College Baseball World Series in Omaha.

Florida dismantled LSU on Sunday by a score of 24-4 to force a ‘winner-take-all third game’ tonight. FIrst pitch around 7pm.

www.cbssports.com/mlb/news/2023-mens-college-world-series-results-florida-destroys-lsu-to-force-decisive-game-3-in-omaha/

11 sets of twins just graduated from the same high school in New Jersey, and it’s not even a record. Northern Highlands High School has seen so many sets of twins in a single class. We actually had 16 sets of twins (in) the graduating class of 2021…” https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/25/us/11-sets-of-twins-graduate-new-jersey-trnd/index.html

Seven men are in custody after ‘breaking into and stealing vehicles from a business’ on Williston Road early Sunday morning, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Most of the males arrested are from the Charlotte area…

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/7-arrested-for-stealing-cars-in-forsyth-county-sheriffs-office-says/

Armed military rebellion?

Russia may have avoided an insurrection over the weekend, but there are still a lot of questions about what transpired. The Russian uprising by the mercenary Wagner military group fighting in Ukraine ended as suddenly as it sprang up this weekend, when troops, headed toward a possible showdown with the Russian army in Moscow, halted their advance as their leader left for Belarus.

The strange event encouraged Ukrainian soldiers, and experts are assessing the damage to the Russian war campaign.

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-war-wagner-prigozhin-belarus-deal-6782455ddc4234816bfb2d7d388d8a9a