Tuesday News for June 27, 2023

Storm damage update this morning (as of 9:45am) …

+3,500 people without power in Davidson County. +1,200 in Yadkin and +300 in Rowan

The ‘best tested’ sunscreens for 2023 from the experts at Good Housekeeping?

Banana Boat Light As Air Face Weightless Protection (Lotion SPF 50)

Hawaiian Tropic Skin Defense Sunscreen Lotion (SPF 50)

Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+

BEST VALUE SPRAY: Sun Bum Original Sunscreen Spray SPF 50

Budget friendly: Equate Sport Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Value Size SPF 50.

*Bottom Line: The ‘best’ sunscreen…is the one you apply liberally and us often!

Good Housekeeping (expert information)

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g1288/best-sunscreens/

Get the EWG APP (from Environmental Working Group) sunscreen choices. https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/report/executive-summary/

Close to a dozen boys and girls hitting the water this week to learn more about water rescue through Randolph County Sheriff’s Office ‘Junior Sheriff Academy’.

While kids spend their days with first responders – including Ash-Rand Rescue Team- they learn about the jobs they do (Fox 8).

“They’re not just seeing (first responders) as a uniform or a badge. They actually know the person behind the badge, and they get to spend time with us on a personal level…”

-Community Outreach Officer for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Chris Martin.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/kids-shadow-randolph-county-dive-team/

‘Summer Movie Clubhouse’ Select Cinemark movie theaters are offering $1.50 movies each Wednesday morning (9:30am showings) all summer long through August 10. Participating theaters in our listening area include Cinemark Tinseltown Salisbury and Cinemark Asheboro. www.cinemark.com/smctheatres2023

‘Providence’, a culinary training program through Second Harvest Food Bank in Winston-Salem, is now offering a 3-week ‘Barista training classes’. Whether you are in job transition, have a passion to brew coffee or just want to learn something new…check out the next class offerings on the News Blog. https://www.providencews.org/learn

Utility alert from the City of Winston-Salem…

Online and phone bill payment options (to pay your water bill) will be temporarily unavailable from late Friday (June 30) until midday on Saturday, July 1.

To make a payment during this time, you may use the 24-hour drop box at the side door of the Stuart Building. We apologize for the inconvenience.

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=1257

Major Re-Paving Project in Downtown Winston-Salem.

Portions of Fourth Street are CLOSED between Liberty and Broad Streets over the next 2 weeks (weather permitting). Detours will be posted.

Fifth Street will be closed in two phases beginning July 10: from Research Parkway to Broad Street. https://www.cityofws.org/3411/Downtown-Street-Repaving

Accident in Archdale area this morning involved a ‘stolen truck’.

I-85 NB near Hopewell Church Road – two of three lanes have been ‘blocked’ most of the morning due to a crash involving a stolen work truck. This investigation is ongoing.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/stolen-jt-russell-and-sons-overturned-on-i-85-north-near-hopewell-church-road-in-archdale/

The highest peaks in Utah are turning pink and red?

Experts say it’s normal. Residents in Utah are seeing snow on the ground tinged with a red and pinkish hue. The natural phenomenon is being called “watermelon snow’. It’s the result of green algae bloom that thrives in cold, snowy environments. Watermelon snow… https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/25/us/watermelon-snow-utah-trnd/index.html

LSU Tigers -National Champs of the College Baseball World Series in Omaha.

www.cbssports.com/mlb/news/2023-mens-college-world-series-results-florida-destroys-lsu-to-force-decisive-game-3-in-omaha/

Centenary United Methodist Church has sold seven tracts of its downtown Winston-Salem properties for $2.4 million to two developers, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing. The developer has no immediate development plans for the tracts that are a combined 1.93 acres. The tracts contain four buildings, according to the Forsyth Tax Parcel website.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/development/downtown-winston-salem-church-sells-seven-tracts/article