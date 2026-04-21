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Leinbach Park shooting investigation continues (Crimestoppers)

wbfj-verne
April 21, 2026

Investigation continues into that deadly park shooting at Leinbach Park Monday morning in Winston-Salem. Counselors and support staff are providing on-site assistance to students and staff at Mount Tabor High School and Jefferson Middle.

“Initial investigations suggest that a fight involving two young individuals was planned. When they met at the park, the situation escalated. As a result, to teens died on the scene, five juveniles injured after a fight led to gunfire. The youngest injured was a 14-year-old female” (Winston-Salem Police).  https://www.facebook.com/Cityofwspolice/

As a reminder, anyone with information about an incident should call our non-emergency number at 336-773-7700.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 336-727-2800 (English) or 336-728-3904 (Spanish).

Individuals can also use the Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 to send text, photo, or video tips directly to WSPD Detectives.

The WSPD remains committed to protecting, serving, and supporting our community 24/7, 365 days a year.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form is also available online:

 https://www.cityofws.org/…/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100

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