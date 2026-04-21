Tuesday News April 21, 2026

Grab your buckets: Strawberry season is here…

NC Strawberry Association offers a Berry Farm search tool (by zip code) at https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator/#!directory/map

Elevated Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels continue. https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

Reminder: A statewide outdoor BURN BAN continues for all 100 counties

*Summer begins on Sunday, June 21 https://www.facebook.com/NCForestService

Report potholes on state-maintained roads, including interstates and highways, directly to NC DOT by calling 1-877-DOT-4YOU or online at https://www.ncdot.gov/contact/Pages/default.aspx

Winston-Salem residents can report potholes and other street issues by calling

311 (CityLink) or by email CityLink@CityOfWS.org

‘America Reads the Bible’ continues at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. through Saturday (April 25).

‘America Reads the Bible’ celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States. Ultimately, organizers hope that the event will encourage personal engagement with the Scriptures. https://www.americareadsthebible.com/

Another small earthquake occurred in northern Randolph County early Monday morning? According to the US Geological Survey, there have been six minor earthquakes reported in the area of Randleman since last Thursday (April 16).

https://www.wxii12.com/article/earthquake-triad-north-carolina/71049698

A historical marker commemorating the late Dr Billy Graham was unveiled Monday at the site of the 1930s tent revival – where Graham surrendered his life to Christ with a dedication to serving him. The marker is located at Central and Pecan avenues in Plaza Midwood in Charlotte.

https://media.billygraham.org/media-alert-billy-graham-commemorated-with-historical-marker-at-site-of-1930s-tent-revival/

A historical marker commemorating Andre René Roussimoff, known as Andre the Giant, will be dedicated this Thursday afternoon (April 23) at the intersection of NC 73 and Old NC 220 in Ellerbe, N.C. Andre, who grew up in France, achieved global fame as a professional wrestler and movie star later called Ellerby home later in his life. https://www.dncr.nc.gov/blog/2026/04/08/andre-giant-k-69

At the Box Office (weekend numbers)

#1 The Super Mario Galaxy movie

#2 Project Hail Mary

#11 “A Great Awakening” the true story of an unlikely friendship between Reverend George Whitfield and Benjamin Franklin playing in theaters across the Piedmont.

Check out movie and music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

Special thanks to Denise Heidel and Kristen Johnson with the Lewisville – Clemmons Chamber of Commerce for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show and sharing more about the upcoming Clemmons Community Day.

The 15th annual Clemmons Community Day 2026 planned for this Saturday, April 25 at the Jerry Long Family YMCA. Free eveny from 9am til 2pm.

*sponsored by the Lewisville – Clemmons Chamber of Commerce

https://lewisville-clemmons.com/special-events-programs/clemmons-community-day/

Learn more about the Lewisville – Clemmons Chamber of Commerce https://lewisville-clemmons.com/

More than 42 million people in the United States have one of the 25 most common first names, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The most common first name overall was Michael, with Mary popular for females.

Smith was the most common last names.

*The data was collected from the 2020 census and includes both first and last names.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/most-common-first-last-names/71016959

Water restrictions Raleigh?

Effective Monday, April 20, the city of Raleigh has implemented Stage 1 water-use restrictions until further notice to safeguard the local water supply due to the ongoing statewide drought.https://www.wral.com/news/local/city-raleigh-water-restrictions-what-to-know-april-2026/

Tim Cook to step down as Apple CEO in September 1st. The transition will end Cook’s 15-year run as one of the most successful technology CEOs in modern history.

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/apple-ceo-john-ternus-time-cook-rcna341096?

Investigation continues into that deadly park shooting at Leinbach Park Monday morning in Winston-Salem. Counselors and support staff are providing on-site assistance to students and staff at Mount Tabor High School and Jefferson Middle.

“Initial investigations suggest that a fight involving two young individuals was planned. When they met at the park, the situation escalated. As a result, to teens died on the scene, five juveniles injured after a fight led to gunfire. The youngest injured was a 14-year-old female” (Winston-Salem Police). https://www.facebook.com/Cityofwspolice/

As a reminder, anyone with information about an incident should call our non-emergency number at 336-773-7700. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

https://www.cityofws.org/…/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100

Bibles for the Nations

For over 80 years, Bible League International has been serving under-resourced churches by providing God’s Word in a way that people can read and understand.

Help us send 1,000 Bibles to Christians that don’t have God’s Word in their language.

Pray and Give! $5 dollars sends one Bible…$60 dollars sends 12 Bibles!

Call 1-800 YES-WORD or clink the link on our website, wbfj.fm…and Thank You.

Pastor Chuck Swindoll shares…

“Think about the oyster. A grain of sand doesn’t destroy it—it becomes the catalyst for a pearl. What if God is doing the same thing with your frustrations?

Not punishing you. Polishing you. Shaping patience, you didn’t know you needed through circumstances you didn’t choose. That irritation isn’t a disruption to God’s plan.

It might actually be the plan”

*Listen to Pastor Chuck Smith evenings at 9:30pm on WBFJ-FM.