Local blood drives
American Red Cross blood drives for January 8 – January 13, 2025
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Brookstown UMC (Yadkinville Road in Pfafftown) = 1:30pm – 5:30pm
North Davidson Lions Club on Community Road (Arcadia community) = 1:30pm – 6pm
East Bend Senior Center on Main Street (East Bend) = 10am – 2pm
Burnett’s Chapel in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist / Davie Medical Center
Hwy 801 in Bermuda Run = 1pm – 5:30pm
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Clemmons Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm – 7pm
Emerywood Baptist Church (Country Club Road in HP) = 2pm – 6:30om
Stokes Family YMCA in King = 1:30pm – 6pm
Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm 7pm
Saturday, January 11, 2025 (weather permitting)
Lewisville UMC on Shallowford Road in Lewisville = 9am – 1:30pm
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Christ UMC on Holden Road in Greensboro = 8am – 1pm
Monday, January 13, 2025
The Summit Church on High Point Road in Kernersville = 2:30pm – 7pm
Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2pm – 6:30pm
Liberty Wesleyan Church in Summerfield = 2:30pm – 7pm
Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/
Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS