Local blood drives

wbfj-verne
January 7, 2025

American Red Cross blood drives for January 8 – January 13, 2025

 

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Brookstown UMC (Yadkinville Road in Pfafftown) = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

North Davidson Lions Club on Community Road (Arcadia community) = 1:30pm – 6pm

East Bend Senior Center on Main Street (East Bend) = 10am – 2pm

Burnett’s Chapel in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist  / Davie Medical Center

Hwy 801 in Bermuda Run = 1pm – 5:30pm

 

Thursday, January 9, 2025

Clemmons Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm – 7pm

Emerywood Baptist Church (Country Club Road in HP) = 2pm – 6:30om

Stokes Family YMCA in King = 1:30pm – 6pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm 7pm

 

 

Saturday, January 11, 2025 (weather permitting)

Lewisville UMC on Shallowford Road in Lewisville = 9am – 1:30pm

 

Sunday, January 12, 2025

Christ UMC on Holden Road in Greensboro = 8am – 1pm

 

 

Monday, January 13, 2025

The Summit Church on High Point Road in Kernersville = 2:30pm – 7pm

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2pm – 6:30pm

Liberty Wesleyan Church in Summerfield = 2:30pm – 7pm

 

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS 

 

 

 

 

