Monday News for January 13, 2025

Patchy ‘Black Ice’ again Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 20s. Most area school systems closed today or opted for online instruction on Monday.

The Wolf Moon – the first ‘full’ moon of the year – arrives tonight (Jan 13). The moon will appear full through early Wednesday morning.

‘Raising Awareness about the Realities of Human Trafficking’ A Parent Education session TONIGHT (Jan 13) from 6pm – 8pm at Mt. Pleasant Church in Thomasville. Hosted by Human Trafficking Resource Center (formerly ‘Triad Ladder of Hope’)

*This is a free event open to everyone.

Learn about the warning signs of trafficking.

Common tactics traffickers use to target children and teens.

Practical strategies to help prevent exploitation.

Local resources and support – available for parents and families. https://www.nchtrc.org/events

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Human Trafficking Hotline # 1 (888) 373-7888

New this morning: Bill McCartney, the founder of the Christian men’s ministry Promise Keepers, passed away on Friday (Jan 10) after ‘a courageous journey with dementia’. Bill McCartney was 84. Coach Mac lead the University of Colorado football team for 12 years and tallied the most wins in the school’s history, leading the Buffaloes to their only national championship in 1990.

https://cbn.com/news/us/gone-glory-promise-keepers-founder-bill-mccartney-passes-away-84?

The College Football Playoff championship game is set: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State next Monday evening (Jan 20) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kick off at 7:30pm (ESPN)

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2025/01/13/college-football-playoff-ohio-state–notre-dame-title

NFL Playoffs / Wildcard Weekend

The Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders all advance.

The Washington Commanders winning their first playoff game since 2006. A 37-yard field goal ‘zonked’ through the upright as time expired as the Commanders beat the Bucs 23-20 in an NFC wild-card game last night for the franchise’s first playoff win in 6,945 days. 😊

The National Archives is needing volunteers with an increasingly rare skill: Reading cursive. More than 200 years’ worth of U.S. documents are in need of transcribing (or at least classifying) and the vast majority of them are handwritten in cursive! Example: Volunteer Christine Ritter (age 70), who lives in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, is currently working on Revolutionary War pension files for soldiers who served at the Battle of Guildford Courthouse – on March 15, 1781.

Christine says that “I wake up in the morning and have my breakfast with my husband, then he goes off to go fishing and I come in my work room, I have my computer and I put on my (favorite) radio station and I just start transcribing. I just love it so much.”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2025/01/12/national-archives-needs-citizen-archivists-cursive/77493951007/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, January 13, 2025

The Summit Church on High Point Road in Kernersville = 2:30pm – 7pm

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2pm – 6:30pm

Liberty Wesleyan Church in Summerfield = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Tips: Simple things that help us all stay healthy

#1 = Wash your hands frequently.

*If you do feel sick, stay home if possible. Avoid large crowds or wear a mask to prevent spreading any illness. *And consult your healthcare professional about vaccinations.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/local-disease-expert-winter-illness-season/63175068

The HanesBrands retail location at Thruway shopping center in Winston-Salem is CLOSING at the end of the month (January 25).

Please pray for store employees that will be looking for other employment.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/hanesbrands-thruway-outlet-store/article

Do you have a Big Lots gift card? The company is stressing to use it before this Thursday (January 16) due to the store’s liquidation process. -Press Release

Update: The deadline to apply for Disaster Assistance through FEMA has been extended to February 6 (2025) for people in 39 North Carolina counties (including Forsyth, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes) effected by Helene back last September.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

You can also apply using the FEMA App or calling toll-free 800-621-3362.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Are your car tires are properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters.

If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard.

Accident claims life of a child. An investigation continues after a child accidentally fell into the water while sledding. The child was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Then incident happened Saturday morning near Stoney Creek Golf Club in Whitsett.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/guilford-county-whitsett-death-childe/article

At least 24 people confirmed dead and dozens are missing as firefighters continue to battle the deadly Los Angeles wildfires. The Palisades blaze and the nearby Eaton fire are still mostly uncontained. Gusty Santa Ana winds will once again pose a threat in spreading the deadly wildfires in LA county through Wednesday. CNN

The search continues for Mr Kim Whitehurst, the 69 year old white male, who was last seen leaving his residence on Reynolda Road early Sunday morning (Jan 5).

Tip Line: 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Whitehurst, who suffers from cognitive impairments, was last seen wearing a brown jacket, white T-shirt, black sweatpants, white socks, gray slides and glasses.

*Praying for Mr Whitehurst’s safe return. https://journalnow.com/news/local/