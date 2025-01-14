Tuesday News for January 14, 2025

How about that beautiful full moon! The Wolf Moon should appear full again tonight.

Patchy ‘Black Ice’ will likely be a threat in some isolated ‘shaded areas’

Use caution on secondary roads especially in shaded areas (and sidewalks)

Whatever melted yesterday has refrozen overnight.

Most public schools across our listening area were closed (or remote learning) again due to patchy Black Ice this morning. Lots of Christian schools were on a delay.

Fire Danger for the Piedmont Triad.

Please avoid outside burning this week, due to low humidity, dry and breezy conditions.

Wildfires can spread quickly and get out of control. -National Weather Service

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month.

This Sunday is Sanctity of Human Life Sunday.

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is hosting a Sanctity of Human Life ‘Prayer Walk’ at their location on 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston Salem – this Sunday (Jan 19).

Come support ‘life’ during this FREE floating event between 12:30pm and 3:30pm.

Take a brief prayer walk, enjoy light refreshments, and tour their facilities.

*Salem Pregnancy is directly across the street from the largest abortion clinic in Forsyth County.

Free. Registration is recommended but not required at www.spcclife.org/prayerwalk

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Kingswood Methodist Church in Rural Hall = 1pm – 5:30pm

Hillsdale Church, Hwy 158 in Advance = 1:30pm – 6pm

Trinity Memorial United Methodist, Hwy 62 in Trinity = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place in (all) area hospitals, due to a sustained increase in respiratory viruses in our communities.

Children 12 and under should not ‘visit’ area hospitals. Also, adult visitors will be asked to wear masks in specified areas (such as emergency department waiting rooms).

Steps to limit the spread of respiratory viruses…

#1 = Wash your hands frequently, Also, stay home when sick.

Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.

Avoid large crowds / wear a mask to help prevent spreading any illness.

*And consult your healthcare professional about vaccinations.

*Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health, and Cone Health have joined together.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/local-disease-expert-winter-illness-season/63175068

The IRS is sending out automatic stimulus payments?

By the end of January, about 1 million taxpayers will receive a special stimulus payment of up to $1,400 dollars from the IRS. This pertains to taxpayers who failed to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns.

https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/business/personal-finance/irs-special-stimulus-payments/article

The IRS will begin processing 2024 tax returns on Monday, January 27.

Reminder: Tax Day is Tuesday, April 15, 2025 this year. www.irs.gov

Do you have a Big Lots gift card? The company is stressing to use it before this Thursday (January 16) due to the store’s liquidation process. -Press Release

The ‘Cajun Navy 2016’, a non-profit group assisting with relief efforts in western North Carolina, posting that they ‘will be bringing something ‘different’ to love to western NC – an assortment of Louisiana ‘King Cakes’!

*‘King Cake’ is a frosted seasonal treat usually eaten between January 6 (Three Kings Day) and Fat Tuesday (or Shrove Tuesday which is March 4th this year).

*The ‘Cajun Navy 2016’ has provided aid to Western North Carolina communities after Hurricane Helene, including search and rescue, recovery, and supply distribution.

Insightful story from Christian Post…

“Chaplain: Helene in WNC is worst devastation he’s witnessed in years of working with the nonprofit. https://www.christianpost.com/news/cajun-navy-chaplain-says-helene-devastation-worst-hes-seen.html

Multiple people have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that sent a Reynolds High School student to the hospital back in December. Three of the five suspects are juveniles. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said the plan is for all three teens to be charged as adults in relation to the incident. Kimbrough would not comment on whether the suspects had any gang affiliations. None of the suspects involved were students at Reynolds.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/reynolds-high-school-investigation-update/83-84b1df12

Red Flag Warning for parts of Southern California. Observers call it a “war zone”…

Another blast of strong Santa Ana winds is expected to challenge the army of firefighters battling wildfires that have destroyed more than 12,000 structures in Los Angeles. Thousands remain homeless. Amid the destruction, churches have come together to feed thousands, including first responders.

CBN’s Operation Blessing is on the ground assisting those in need.

https://cbn.com/news/us/scorched-southern-california-now-war-zone-high-winds-70-mph-gusts-returning?

Recovery efforts continue in western North Carolina…

Hurricane Helene caused (an estimated) $79 billion dollars in damage – making it one of the costliest hurricanes ever on record in the U.S, according to a new report from NOAA (weather). The storm’s path of destruction stretched from Florida into North Carolina, Tennessee, and beyond.

https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/video/top-10-hurricanes-helene-north-carolina-florida?

Water Bain Break still causing problems in one section of Kernersville.

Earlier this morning: Highway 66 was covered with ‘Black Ice’ coming down the hill and curve toward Ogden School Road. Water was everywhere, and the road was slick.

Source: Social media postings

“The phone re-invented…18 years ago”

Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone on January 9, 2007. The late CEO stated that the company was introducing three different products packed into one unit – “an iPod with touch controls, a phone, and a breakthrough internet communications device.”

https://wccftech.com/steve-jobs-announced-the-original-iphone-18-years-ago-todat/#:~

The experts with ‘Plugged In’ offer detailed information through a Christian worldview when it comes to popular movies, videos, television episodes, music and games – giving families the essential tools to help navigate our current culture. Family friendly reviews from Focus on the Family. Check out the link at wbfj.fm www.pluggedin.com/