American Red Cross: We are in the middle of a ‘national blood crisis’. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Actually, there is a critical need for type O blood donors. *Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Note: Fall into giving blood Oct 1 thru 20 get $15 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

Local Blood drives…

Wednesday (Oct 11)

Allen Tate Realtors on Knollwood Street (WS) 11am till 3pm

Tri-City Christian Academy (High Point) 3:30-7:30pm

8000 Clinard Farms Road

Thursday (Oct 12)

South Fork Church Of Christ (Winston-Salem) 3pm – 7:30pm

205 Keating Drive

Knollwood Baptist Church (Winston-Salem) 1pm – 5:30pm

330 Knollwood Street

Saturday (Oct 14)

Hartley Drive YMCA (High Point) 9am – 1:30pm

Sunday (Oct 15)

Friedberg Moravian Church (northern Davidson County) 12:30pm-5pm