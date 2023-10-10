WHAT'S NEW
Local blood drives

October 10, 2023

American Red Cross: We are in the middle of a ‘national blood crisis’. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Actually, there is a critical need for type O blood donors.                        *Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Note: Fall into giving blood Oct 1 thru 20 get $15 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

 

Local Blood drives…

Wednesday (Oct 11)

Allen Tate Realtors on Knollwood Street (WS)  11am till 3pm

 

Tri-City Christian Academy (High Point) 3:30-7:30pm

8000 Clinard Farms Road

Thursday (Oct 12)

South Fork Church Of Christ (Winston-Salem) 3pm – 7:30pm

205 Keating Drive

 

Knollwood Baptist Church (Winston-Salem) 1pm – 5:30pm

330 Knollwood Street

Saturday (Oct 14)

Hartley Drive YMCA (High Point) 9am – 1:30pm

 

Sunday (Oct 15)

Friedberg Moravian Church (northern Davidson County) 12:30pm-5pm

 

