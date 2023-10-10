Local blood drives
American Red Cross: We are in the middle of a ‘national blood crisis’. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Actually, there is a critical need for type O blood donors. *Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/
Note: Fall into giving blood Oct 1 thru 20 get $15 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.
Local Blood drives…
Wednesday (Oct 11)
Allen Tate Realtors on Knollwood Street (WS) 11am till 3pm
Tri-City Christian Academy (High Point) 3:30-7:30pm
8000 Clinard Farms Road
Thursday (Oct 12)
South Fork Church Of Christ (Winston-Salem) 3pm – 7:30pm
205 Keating Drive
Knollwood Baptist Church (Winston-Salem) 1pm – 5:30pm
330 Knollwood Street
Saturday (Oct 14)
Hartley Drive YMCA (High Point) 9am – 1:30pm
Sunday (Oct 15)
Friedberg Moravian Church (northern Davidson County) 12:30pm-5pm