Monday News for February 05, 2024

Nice weather pattern for the week ahead. According to that lovable ‘groundhog’, we are getting an early spring. Spring officially begins March 19…

At the Box Office: “The Chosen” surprising Hollywood (again) this past weekend. The first 3 episodes of “The Chosen: Season 4” opening in second place in its first weekend (with $7.5 million) in theaters. BTW: All eight episodes of The Chosen: Season 4 are being released in theaters throughout the month of February.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/tv/2024/02/03/the-chosen-season-4-in-theaters/72398614007/

https://www.boxofficepro.com/weekend-box-office-argylle-takes-top-spot-the-chose-rises-to-second-place-debut/

Episodes 1 through 3 in theaters through February 14.

Episodes 4 through 6 on Feb. 15;

Episodes 7 and 8 out on Feb. 29. TIX at https://www.thechosenriseup.com/

*You can watch the previous three Seasons of The Chosen for Free on The Chosen App or the Angel Studios App, as well as other streaming platforms.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/wild-ride-emotions-expected-season-4-chosen

CrossRoad artist Lecrae nabbing TWO Grammy’s last night!!

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Your Power – Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Church Clothes 4 – Lecrae

https://www.grammy.com/news/2024-grammys-nominations-full-winners-nominees-list

Lecrae, part of the line-up for Winter Jam 2024 coming to Greensboro on Saturday, Feb 24, 2024

*Chick-Fil-A Thruway is having a special Spirit Night this evening (FEB 5)

to support Salem Pregnancy

Salem Pregnancy: Fill a baby bottle, save a life!

Visit any of the 7 participating Chick-fil-A locations in Forsyth County

Pick up a baby bottle

Fill it with cash, coins or checks to support Salem Pregnancy

Return your bottle to Chick-fil-A

Receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich!

*Learn more on the News Blog! https://www.facebook.com/spcclife

American Red Cross: Local blood drives HAPPENING THIS WEEK…

TODAY (Monday, Feb 5)

Stallings Memorial Baptist (Main Street, Salisbury) = 11:30am – 4pm

Friendship Baptist Church in Randleman = 2pm – 6:30pm

Tuesday (FEB 6)

United Way of Greater High Point (Phillips Avenue) = 11 – 3pm

American Legion Post 342 (Salisbury) = 1pm – 5:30pm

Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro = 2pm – 7pm

First United Methodist Church (South Main Street. Lexington) = 2– 6:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Traffic Alert (Forsyth County): Bridge replacement over South Fork Muddy Creek

Old Salisbury Road is now CLOSED (to through traffic) between Friedberg Church Road and West Clemmonsville / Stafford Village Boulevard to allow the necessary time to replace the bridge. The new bridge is expected to open to traffic in mid-November 2024. NC-DOT

Breaking overnight: A 39-year-old Forsyth County man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lexington on Saturday that severely injured three people plus the kidnapping of a pastor and his wife at knifepoint in Welcome on Sunday morning. Zachary Lee Plowman of Rural Hall was arrested around 8:45 p.m. Sunday following an extensive 24-hour man hunt, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Continue to pray for our local law enforcement personnel!!!

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/crime/man-arrested-for-lexington-shooting-and-kidnapping-in-welcome/article

A dirty car can be dangerous? With all that rain (over the past month), all of our cars constantly stay ‘dirty’. Consumer Reports stresses keeping your car clean, especially if your vehicle is newer. Due to a newer car’s advanced safety systems, they rely on CLEAN sensors (and cameras) to work properly.

*Check your tire pressure monthly, along with looking at tire tread.

And of course, always keep a full tank of gas, and if you drive an EV, don’t let the charge fall below 20 percent.

Praying for Peace in the Middle East. U.S. and British jets attacked Iranian proxies in Syria, Iraq and Yemen over the weekend in response to attacks on commercial shipping and on a U.S. military base in Jordan,

The sun’s magnetic poles are reversing for the first time in more than a decade. It could be a great time for star-gazers to look for solar flares, but it also could disrupt satellites and power grids if solar storms hit the earth. Yikes…

Registration now open for NCHE Thrive!

Annual Homeschool conference…happening May 23-25, 2024

Downtown Winston-Salem. Learn more about conference speakers, vendors, book fair and activities for all ages!

Very affordable pricing! Info at https://www.nche.com/thrive/

Free tax-preparation sites are now open throughout Davidson County.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (or VITA) provides assistance for low- to mid-income families, the elderly and underserved with free help preparing and filing their federal and state income tax returns. Locations: Lexington, Thomasville, Denton as well as Davie-Davidson Community College.

The appointment link for Denton, Lexington, and Thomasville is tinyurl.com/DavCoFREEtaxes.

The college site link is https://ddccvitasite.as.me/

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/sites-open-for-free-tax-preparation-for-low-income-residents/article

Election 2024. Are you registered to vote? Do you have a current ID?

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. Absentee ballots now available.

View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/