Friday News for February 02, 2024

Today is Wear RED for women’s health

Today is also Ground Hog day… Spring is on the way??? No ‘shadow’ for Punxsutawney Phil, that loveable ground hog up in Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania this morning. The tradition: If the Ground Hog does NOT see his shadow, we can expect an early spring. Yeah, Phil !!!!!!!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives…

TODAY: AMVETS Ladies Auxillary (Old Highway 52) in Welcome = 3pm – 7:30pm

Saturday (Feb 3) Hartley Drive YMCA in High Point = 9am – 1:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

A memorial service for Randolph Norman Westenfelder will be held this Saturday afternoon (2pm) in Mount Airy. Westenfelder and a co-worker were struck by a vehicle along North Murrow Boulevard while setting up a lane closure for utility work on Monday morning in Greensboro. Charges are pending against the driver, police said. Speed was likely a factor. www.wxii12.com/article/road-worker-dies-in-car-crash-monday-friend-shares-his-memory-expert-shares-safety-tips/46588035

Underserved residents in Davidson County will be able to receive free medical assistance as well as free over-the-counter medicines thanks to a partnership between Davidson-Davie Community College and N.C. MedAssist.

*The N.C. MedAssist mobile unit will be on the DDCC campus this Saturday between 9am – 2pm providing free medical services.

Attendees will be able to take home free, over-the-counter medicine items such as allergy, cough, cold, pain relief, vitamins, children’s medicine and more.

While no appointment or ID is required, participants should be at least age 18 to receive medicines, according to Leigh Ann Norris, program director for pharmacy technology at DDCC. DDCC is at 297 DCCC Road in Thomasville.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/free-medicines-will-be-available-at-davidson-davie-community-college/article

Pray for our schools… A student was stabbed by another student at Carver High School on Thursday afternoon, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The injured student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody and placed in a juvenile detention center.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/carver-high-school-student-stabbed-3-times-with-scissors-in-winston-salem-by-other-student-forsyth-county-deputies-say/

Headline of the week…

Winston-Salem residents still dealing with impacts of the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire, 2 years later. (January 31, 2022) https://myfox8.com/tag/weaver-fertilizer-plant/

Season 4 of The Chosen. All eight episodes of The Chosen: Season 4 will be released in theaters throughout the month of February.

Episodes 1 through 3 are out NOW (as of Feb 1) in select theaters!!

Episodes 4 through 6 on Feb. 15; Episodes 7 and 8 will come out on Feb. 29.

TIX at https://www.thechosenriseup.com/

*Watch the previous three Seasons for Free on The Chosen App or the Angel Studios App, as well as other streaming platforms.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/chosen-celebrates-season-4-theatrical-premiere-stock-kleenex?

Salem Pregnancy: Fill a baby bottle, save a life!

*Visit any of the 7 participating Chick-fil-A locations in Forsyth County

Pick up a baby bottle

Fill it with cash, coins or checks to support Salem Pregnancy

Return your bottle to Chick-fil-A

Receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich!

Learn more about Salem Pregnancy’s Chick-Fil-A Baby Bottle Campaign on the News Blog! https://www.facebook.com/spcclife

Clark Howard: Deep discounts in February

#1 = Big screen TVs are on-sale before the Big Game.

Post Valentine’s Day goodies. Look for deals after Feb 14th.

Presidents’ Day sales include mattresses and winter clothing

National PIZZA day is coming up Feb 9th…

Pre-season and post-season lawn care items

https://clark.com/save-money/february-deals/

Free tax-preparation sites are now open throughout Davidson County.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (or VITA) provides assistance for low- to mid-income families, the elderly and underserved with free help preparing and filing their federal and state income tax returns. Locations include Lexington, Thomasville and Denton as well as the campus of Davie-Davidson Community College.

The appointment link for Denton, Lexington, and Thomasville is tinyurl.com/DavCoFREEtaxes.

The college site link is https://ddccvitasite.as.me/

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/sites-open-for-free-tax-preparation-for-low-income-residents/article

Election 2024. Are you registered to vote? Do you have a current ID?

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. Absentee ballots now available.

View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/