S@5: Tax tips and the CAIN family band

IRS: Tax filing season has begun.

Tax professional Keith Hiatt, with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about the importance of keeping good records.

Keith also expands on Energy tax credits in 2023. How not to get scammed during tax season. Plus, getting married and having babies all effect the way we file our taxes! Helpful Links: https://www.irs.gov/

Logan, Taylor and Madison make up the band, CAIN. Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) chat with Logan…

Logan shares about the Winter Jam experience (colors and flips?) ‘Family band’ or a band full of family members? Logan shares his testimony -“Faithful + Traditional’ are his words of the year. Valentine’s Day is approaching! Logan answers some fun rapid fire questions about the day of love! https://www.caintheband.com/

Winter Jam 2024. Crowder, CAIN, Katie Nichole, hosed by Newsong. The Jam Tour coming to the Greensboro Coliseum on February 24, 2024 (Saturday evening) $15 dollars at the door.

