Thursday News for February 01, 2024
Thursday News for February 01, 2024

wbfj-verne
February 1, 2024

Will ‘Punxsutawney Phil’ see his shadow on Friday?

 

Salem Pregnancy: Fill a baby bottle, save a life!

*Visit any of the 7 participating Chick-fil-A locations in Forsyth County

Pick up a baby bottle

Fill it with cash, coins or checks to support Salem Pregnancy

Return your bottle to Chick-fil-A

Receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich!

Learn more about Salem Pregnancy’s Chick-Fil-A Baby Bottle Campaign on the News Blog!  https://www.facebook.com/spcclife

 

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill more than 100 positions

Workers are needed to fill vacancies across all departments.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/guilford-county-sheriffs-office-hiring-positions/83

 

 

With the Super Bowl just over a week away, you can get some major savings on ‘Big Screen’ TVs. According to Rossen Reports, the biggest sales are happening right now through Presidents Day.  https://www.wxii12.com/article/tv-deals-super-bowl-2024/46598854

*Sale prices range from $250 to $2,500…

TCL – 65-Inch Class 85 at Best Buy for $399 (Save $200)

LG – 48-Inch A2 at Best Buy for $599 (Save $700)

LG – 86-Inch Class UR7800 at Best Buy for $899 (Save $350)

 

 

American Red Cross: Local blood drives this week: TODAY (FEB 1)

R.J. Reynolds High School (Northwest Blvd, WS) = 9 – 1:30pm

Oaklawn Baptist Church (Kernersville Road, WS) = 1pm – 5:30pm

Sedge Garden UMC in Kernersville = 2:30pm – 7pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Friday (Feb 2)

AMVETS Ladies Auxillary (Old Highway 52) in Welcome = 3pm – 7:30pm

Saturday (Feb 3)

Hartley Drive YMCA in High Point = 9am – 1:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

 

 

Travel warning for Jamaica and the Bahamas?

The State Department has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for those two specific destinations citing increased crime by gangs. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/travel-agent-us-state-department-bahamas-travel-warning-level-2-imagine-travel-cruise-planners-travel-advisory-trip-vacation-safety/83

 

 

College Hoops: Men’s Basketball

Last Night: Pitt over Wake Forest (77-72)

TONIGHT: High Point University hosting Longwood (7pm) ESPNU

 

 

 

 

 

 “A distain and distrust for social media companies”

The chief executives of Meta (Facebook), TikTok, Snap, Discord and X (Twitter) testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The hearing got emotional at times, with apologies from two CEOs, tough questions by senators and reactions from families in the room who have seen harm come to some of their children through Social Media.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/31/tech/big-tech-executives-senate-hearing-teens/index.html

 

Free tax-preparation sites are now open throughout Davidson County.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (or VITA) provides assistance for low- to mid-income families, the elderly and underserved with free help preparing and filing their federal and state income tax returns. Locations include Lexington, Thomasville and Denton as well as the campus of Davie-Davidson Community College.

The appointment link for Denton, Lexington, and Thomasville is tinyurl.com/DavCoFREEtaxes.

The college site link is https://ddccvitasite.as.me/

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/sites-open-for-free-tax-preparation-for-low-income-residents/article

 

Election 2024.  Are you registered to vote? Do you have a current ID?

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins February 15, 2024. Absentee ballots now available.

View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

