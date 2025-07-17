Look up! Perseid meteor shower begins

The best meteor shower of the year. The Perseid meteor shower will bring dozens of shooting stars every hour through August. The peak is expected on August 12-13.

Two things that may hinder our ability to see some falling stars- cloudy evenings and the August full moon 😊 This year’s show comes with a bright moon, which will wash out many of the faint streaks. That means fewer meteors overall, but experts suggest that the ones we do see could be unforgettable.

Some viewing tips:

Watch after midnight for the best chance

Find a spot far from city lights

Let your eyes adjust – it takes 20-30 minutes

Bring a blanket, kick back, and look up

What are the Perseids? They’re bits of dust and debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle, lighting up as Earth passes through its trail. The meteors appear to shoot from the constellation Perseus, which gives the shower its name.

