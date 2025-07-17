Packing light is as simple as ‘5-4-3-2-1’?

WHAT'S NEW
wbfj-verne
July 17, 2025

The numbers in this ‘packing method’ correspond to the quantity of clothing items you should pack from each of five categories.

Whether you are going away for a weekend of the week, start simple…

5- pairs of socks and five pairs of underwear

4- tops

3- bottoms (pants/shorts)

2 – pairs of shoes

1 – one hat and accessory

 

Another variation of the 5-4-3-2-1 packing method…

Five tops

Four bottoms

Three pairs of shoes

Two dresses (or outerwear, depending on the destination)

One signature accessory

To get the best results from this approach, stick to a coordinating color palette to ensure all your pieces mix and match seamlessly. Choose lightweight, wrinkle-resistant fabrics that pack easily and don’t require ironing.  And of course, adjust the method based on your own personal faves and preferences.  Make it work for you.

Practice this 5-4-3-2-1 packing method and you’ll streamline your process, reduce stress, and have plenty of outfit options at your destination.

 

Happy packing—and happy travels!

 

