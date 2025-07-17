Thursday News for July 17, 2025

Flood Watch for our northern mountains and foothill communities

*In our listening area: Stokes, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes

Today is World Emoji day. A recent study suggests that people that use ‘emojis’ are perceived as more responsive, friendlier and more likable compared to text-only messages. Emoji were invented in 1999 by a Japanese designer.

Look up: The Perseid meteor shower will bring dozens of shooting stars every hour through August. The peak is expected on August 12-13. (Weather permitting)

The National Weather Service has issued a ‘record’ number of Flood Warnings nationwide this year, surpassing a 40-year record!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, July 17, 2025

Hurley Family YMCA in Salisbury = 9:30am – 2pm

Memorial UMC in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Camp Raven Knob (Boy Scouts Camp) in Mt Airy = 1pm – 5pm

Connie Francis – pop star of the 1950’s and 60’s – has died. She was 87.

The first female singer to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100, she was known for her hit single “Who’s Sorry Now?” and for singing the theme song and appearing in the 1961 film, Where the Boys Are.https://www.npr.org/2025/07/17/1238530020/connie-francis-dead

Charlotte has been selected to host the Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Game in 2026

Packing light is as simple as ‘5-4-3-2-1’?

Whether you are going away for a weekend of the week, start simple…

5- pairs of socks and five pairs of underwear

4- tops

3- bottoms (pants/shorts)

2 – pairs of shoes

1 – one hat and accessory

Practice this 5-4-3-2-1 packing method and you’ll streamline your process, reduce stress, and have plenty of outfit options at your destination.

‘Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, outcry and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and tenderhearted to one another, forgiving each other just as in Christ, God forgave you’

Ephesians 4:31-32 Berean Standard Bible