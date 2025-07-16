Smith Reynolds Airport: Rich history, bright future

The future is bright at Smith Reynolds Airport.

Mark Davidson, Director of Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem, shares some of the rich (almost 100 year) history and what’s on the horizon when it comes to aviation at Smith Reynolds with Verne (WBFJ radio).

Listen now…

From a Charles Lindbergh celebration in the late 20’s to busy commercial air traffic in the 1960s to flying taxis – the future is bright for Smith Reynolds Airport! Smith Reynolds Airport is located on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem (in Forsyth County) https://www.smithreynolds.org/

Mark Davidson and Verne (WBFJ)

(Photo courtesy of Ed McNeal, Forsyth County Communications Director)