WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Smith Reynolds Airport: Rich history, bright future

Smith Reynolds Airport: Rich history, bright future

wbfj-verne
July 16, 2025

The future is bright at Smith Reynolds Airport.

Mark Davidson, Director of Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem, shares some of the rich (almost 100 year) history and what’s on the horizon when it comes to aviation at Smith Reynolds with Verne (WBFJ radio).

Listen now…

From a Charles Lindbergh celebration in the late 20’s to busy commercial air traffic in the 1960s to flying taxis – the future is bright for Smith Reynolds Airport!   Smith Reynolds Airport is located on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem (in Forsyth County)   https://www.smithreynolds.org/

 

Mark Davidson and Verne (WBFJ)

(Photo courtesy of Ed McNeal, Forsyth County Communications Director)

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
July 16, 2025

Wednesday News for July 16, 2025

wbfj-verne
July 16, 2025

Tuesday News for July 15, 2025

wbfj-verne
July 15, 2025

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
July 15, 2025

Monday News for July 14, 2025

wbfj-verne
July 14, 2025

Local blood drives (July 2025)

wbfj-verne
July 11, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.