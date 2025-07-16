Wednesday Word

Greetings All!

About a week ago I approached a brother in Christ about an ongoing situation and decision that I’d been very “indecisive” about for some time now. I felt like I’d caught him at a bad time when he didn’t have much to say. Boy was I wrong!

The next morning, I received an email from him. It began by saying “With our sharing last night, I believe this contains the 1st and best way Father wants to show you what and how to move forward. He’s OUR HELPER, OUR ALL IN ALL!” His words were followed by a devotional, based on Acts 8:26-40, the fascinating story of how God used Philip to introduce another man to Jesus.

The writer then said this: “We often will call on everyone and everything else before we ask God’s spirit for His help. We depend on social media to tell us where to go and GPS to tell us how to get there. Let’s begin to trust God’s spirit and ask for His direction. He will lead us exactly where we need to go.”

My brother had indeed been listening and discerned that I had gone to everyone but the one who can ALWAYS lead me in the right direction, FATHER GOD. Thank you, my brother…and thank you Jesus!

Grace and Peace,

Dennis