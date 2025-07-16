Wednesday News for July 16, 2025

Today is national Hotdog Day!

Deals at Sonic, 7-Eleven, Circle-K, LOVE’S Travel Stop (FREE hotdog thru Friday)…

Sheetz is giving away two free hot dogs to Sheetz customers with the purchase of 10 gallons (or more) of fuel, available thru Tuesday, July 22. Details on the Sheetz app.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2025/07/16/national-hot-dog-day-2025-free-hot-dogs/84635390007/

(Facebook) Local restaurants with delicious hotdogs (listener recommendations) …

Kermit’s

Doss’s

Greek Guys

PB’s

Char’s (Lexington)

Dario

King’s Hot Dogs

Pulliam’s

Pickleball is the nation’s fastest-growing sport, with 20 million Americans participating. Many churches are incorporating pickleball to help build faith communities. What ‘fun thing’ is your church doing to build community and share Jesus?

https://cbn.com/news/us/more-churches-using-pickleball-community-building-outreach-everybody-has-fun?

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Salisbury Civic Center (MLK, Jr Avenue) = 8am – noon

Wake Forest Baptist / Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run) = 11:30 – 4pm

First Lutheran Church in Lexington = 2pm – 6:30pm

New Garden Friends School in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Lexington city residents no longer need to call in to schedule a request for bulk collection. Just place your items curbside by 6 a.m. on your regular collection day, and the items will be picked up that day. Bulky items should be placed out of the roadway and away from mailboxes, fire hydrants, parked cars and utility poles.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/city-to-pick-up-bulky-items-without-appointment/article_

After two years of hard work and dedication, the City of Thomasville has been officially designated as a North Carolina Main Street Community! The program signifies Thomasville’s commitment to downtown revitalization with a focus on economic development, organization, promotion of tourism, and planning for the future.

https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/zrv253ni8nodqugasi4w3a0wxq5f8o

Report: The number of local journalists per capita in the US has declined by about 75% on average since 2002. More than 1,000 counties — about 1 in 3 —do not have the equivalent of a full-time journalist. Fewer local journalists translates to fewer watchful eyes on school boards, local sports, businesses, town and city government, and other important local institutions. Source: Rebuild Local News and Muck Rack, a non-profit aggregator of journalism bylines https://myfox8.com/news/1000-us-counties-without-full-time-local-journalist-report/

The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ continue thru August 11

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

Beat the Heat = Go see a movie…

Regal Summer Movie Express.

Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays thru Aug 6 *Local Regal locations are in High Point and Greensboro.www.regmovies.com/promotions

AMC Theatres ‘Summer Movie Camp’

Catch animated family-friendly films for $3 plus tax on Mondays and Wednesdays from now till August 13 at participating AMC locations.www.amctheatres.com/events/summer-movie-camp

At the Box Office: “Superman” (2025) still #1 in theaters.

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth”, F1, “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Elio” rounding out the Top 5.

*Check out MOVIE REVIEWS from Focus on the Family at /www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews

Deep Cuts? The Senate is one step closer to a final vote on spending cuts proposed by the Department of Government Efficiency (or DOGE). The bill, known as a “Rescission (ruh·si·zhn) Package,” would slash billions in federal funds that Congress had already approved for various things such as foreign aid and public broadcasting. Full Congressional approval would codify the DOGE cuts into law. The package must pass the Senate and the House by Friday.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/politics/2025/07/16/senate-votes-rescission-package

COVID aware, 5 years later. January 2020 marked the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S. While the pandemic’s emergency phase ended in May 2023, the threat of infection remains a constant threat for ‘immunocompromised’ individuals. Most Americans have developed some level of protection against severe disease from previous COVID-19 infections, vaccinations or both. Unlike the flu, COVID has not settled into a seasonal pattern. *Be kind if you still see someone with a mask…

https://apnews.com/article/covid-pandemic-masks-anniversary-34f2fb0ea729e71c0809295d3e62744b

Update in Lexington: Overnight road construction

The next phase of the Fairview Drive Expansion Project in Lexington has begun.

Note: The completion date has been pushed from October to November 2025.

https://abc45.com/news/triad-traffic-troubles/lexingtons-fairview-drive-expansion-project-to-begin-next-phase-next-week

REMINDER: Union Cross Exit ramp to I-40WB CLOSED thru end of July

The ramp to get onto I-40W at the Union Cross Road intersection is now CLOSED through the end of the month. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/nc-dot-will-move-i-40w-lanes-this-weekend-union-cross-exit-making-way-for-eastern-beltway-expect-delays

NOTE: On a 90-degree day, a car’s interior can quickly heat up to 109 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees at 30 minutes.

https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article_

Duke Energy: Tips to stay cool, lower your bill and conserving energy

Run appliances like your dish washer, clothes washer + dryer during the morning or late evening. Use COLD water when washing clothes.

Operate your ceiling fan (in the counter clockwise direction during the summer).

Keep curtains and blinds CLOSED on the sunny side of your home.

Set your thermostat (AC) to the ‘highest’ comfortable setting. Source: Duke Energy