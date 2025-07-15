Tuesday News for July 15, 2025

Flood Watch for our Foothill communities through this evening

…including Stokes, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes

If you live in a flood-prone area, stay alert. Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding.

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Price increase: The cost of a Forever stamp is now 78 cents (up from 73 cents).

The latest price hike took effect on Sunday (July 13). Details on the News Blog…

https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/usps-stamp-prices-rise-what-know

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Reynolda Church in Winston Salem = Noon – 4pm

Beck’s Baptist Church in Winston Salem = 1:30pm – 6pm

Triad Church on Sunshine Way in Greensboro = 2pm – 6:30pm

Calvary Baptist Church in King = 3pm – 7:30pm

Trinity Memorial United Methodist = 2:30pm – 7pm

Surry County Government Resource Center in Mt Airy = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Does your marriage need a check-up?

How about an evening with the ‘Love Doctors’.

Join Dr Gary Chapman and Dr Clarence Shuler as they discuss Biblical and practical ways to strengthening your marriage relationship…this evening (July 15) at 7pm.

Location: Salem Baptist Church (429 South Broad St, Winston-Salem)

$37 per couple (scholarships available). Childcare is available on request.

https://www.salemws.org/events/2025/07/15/date-night-with-drs-gary-chapman-and-clarence-shuler

Update: The City of Mebane has eased ALL water restrictions. PRAISE!!

Residents and business owners can return to their normal water usage levels.

https://cityofmebanenc.gov/water-advisory

Today is Gummy Worm day

Gummy worms (or Gummi Squiggles as they were originally called) were first introduced by a German candy maker in the early 1920s. But it wasn’t until 1981 and the movie “Ghostbusters,” where the characters use gummy worms to lure a giant marshmallow man, catapulted Gummy Worms into a must have snack!

https://www.candywarehouse.com/blogs/candy-blog/the-colorful-history-of-gummy-worms

Wednesday (July 16) is national Hotdog Day!

Sheetz is giving away two free hot dogs to Sheetz customers…with the purchase of 10 gallons (or more) of any fuel grade in a single transaction. Available this Wednesday, July 16, through Tuesday, July 22. Details under the OFFERZ tab on the Sheetz app.

https://myfox8.com/news/sheetz-to-offer-free-hot-dogs-for-national-hot-dog-day/

Check out additional Hotdog Freebies and Deals on the News Blog…

Kentucky Fried Chicken is making a Kentucky Fried Comeback?

For a limited time: get a FREE bucket of chicken, with a $15 purchase through the KFC app (KFC Rewards membership required). Details at https://www.kfc.com/

The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ continue thru August 11

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

Beat the Heat = Go see a movie…

$5 Tuesdays at Marketplace Cinemas in Winston Salem (First run films).

INFO MPCWS.com

Regal Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays thru Aug 6 *Local Regal locations are in High Point and Greensboro.www.regmovies.com/promotions

AMC Theatres ‘Summer Movie Camp’

Catch animated family-friendly films for $3 plus tax on Mondays and Wednesdays from now till August 13 at participating AMC locations.www.amctheatres.com/events/summer-movie-camp

At the Box Office: “Superman” (2025) sores to #1 in theaters in its opening weekend.

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth”, F1, “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Elio” rounding out the Top 5.

*Check out MOVIE REVIEWS from Focus on the Family at /www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews

Get ready to pay more for tomatoes? The Trump administration has placed a 17% ‘duty’ on most on most fresh tomatoes from Mexico. FYI: Mexico currently supplies around 70% of the U.S. tomato market. Supporters suggest that such a ‘duty’ is “an enormous victory for American tomato farmers and American agriculture.” But opponents said the import tax will make tomatoes more expensive for U.S. consumers.

*Need some tomatoes? Ask a neighbor? Shop at a local farmer’s market!

https://apnews.com/article/mexico-tomatoes-duty-commerce-e1b113bfb9458d2443d5bb999795375cDoes your

Pat Simmons, the longtime CEO and executive director of the North Carolina Zoo, has passed after a five-year struggle with cancer. Simmons was 68, according a statement from the NC Zoo.

Update: John MacArthur, the long-time pastor and Bible teacher, passed away on Monday after being hospitalized with pneumonia. McArthur was 86. MacArthur spent more than five decades in the pulpit at Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, but has not been able to preach most of this year due to health challenges.

https://cbn.com/news/health/our-hearts-are-heavy-yet-rejoicing-pastor-and-bible-teacher-john-macarthur-86-passes

Looking back at the legacy of John MacArthur

https://www.christianpost.com/news/john-macarthur-renowned-pastor-and-bible-teacher-dies-at-86.html

Two Raleigh brothers have been charged in an ‘antique car’ scam. The two men allegedly sold antique cars online, taking payments from victims but failing to deliver the vehicles. The SBI is still investigating the multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme. https://www.wxii12.com/article/raleigh-brothers-charged-antique-car-scam/65410070?utm_

Kentucky officials are calling for prayer after a pastor’s wife and daughter were killed at their church on Sunday. A man who reportedly had drug, mental health, and anger issues wounded a policeman during a traffic stop. The shooter drove 9 miles before stealing a different car, and wound up at Richmond Road Baptist Church and opened fire. The suspect was fatally wounded by police.

*This is the second church shooting in the U.S. in less than a month. In a shooting near Detroit, church security shot and killed a gunman. One person was injured.

https://cbn.com/news/us/violence-invaded-lords-house-gunman-kills-mother-and-daughter-kentucky-church?utm