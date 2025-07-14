Monday News for July 14, 2025

High Point friends, it’s your turn!

(TODAY) World Relief Triad eat out for a great cause.

‘Raising dough’ fundraiser benefitting World Relief Triad happening TODAY (July 14) from 4pm – 8pm at the Panera location on Main Street in High Point.

World Relief Triad is a faith-based, refugee resettlement organization that has served and integrated over 10,000 refugees into the Piedmont Triad since 1987.

Baptists On Mission: Western NC update

Volunteers with Baptists on Mission have helped 333 families return to their homes over the past nine months! 363 homes are being worked on, with a total of 1204 rebuild requests. Baptists On Mission have 5 rebuild centers located across western NC.

Volunteers are housed and fed from these rebuild centers as they go out and help those in need from Hurricane Helene. Thank you for praying, giving and going.

Update: The Town of Mocksville lifted its boil water advisory Sunday morning.

-Also, the City of Mebane has eased its emergency water restrictions following flooding at its water treatment plant last week. Water conservation is stressed. https://cityofmebanenc.gov/

Emergency crews suspended their search for flood victims in central Texas after new flood warnings were issued on Sunday. Search and recovery efforts are expected to resume today. https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/weather/article_

Record sales over the 4-days of Amazon Prime day deals. Over $24 billion dollars in online spending from Tuesday through Friday, up 30% from 2024. This is more than double what people spent on Black Friday last year. Average order = around $53.34.

Ticket prices are ‘going up’ at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. New pricing starting this week will be broken down by season as well as whether visitors buy tickets online or at the gate. Caring for the animals has gotten more expensive.

This is the first price increase at the Zoo in close to a decade.

For an adult visitor during peak season, which runs March 15 to Nov. 15, the price of admission will rise from $15 to $18 for online purchases and $20 for on-site tickets. For children, ages 3-12, an $11 ticket will cost $14 if purchased online and $16 at the gate during peak season. https://www.nczoo.org/visit/tickets

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, July 14, 2025

The Summit Church (High Point Road) in Kernersville = 2:30pm – 7pm

Adams Farm Community Church in Jamestown = 2:30pm – 7pm

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2pm – 6:30pm

Department of Veterans Affairs in Salisbury = 9am – 2pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ continue thru August 11

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

NOTE: On a 90-degree day, a car’s interior can quickly heat up to 109 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees at 30 minutes.

Duke Energy: Tips to stay cool, lower your bill and conserving energy

Run appliances like your dish washer, clothes washer + dryer during the morning or late evening. Use COLD water when washing clothes.

Operate your ceiling fan (in the counter clockwise direction during the summer).

Keep curtains and blinds CLOSED on the sunny side of your home.

Set your thermostat (AC) to the ‘highest’ comfortable setting. Source: Duke Energy

North Carolina is one of the top 10 blueberry-producing states in the US.

List of ‘local’ Blueberries Farms across the Piedmont Triad on the News Blog.

Prayers please: Bible teacher John MacArthur has been hospitalized with pneumonia according to posting from Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California. The 86-year-old pastor has been unable to preach since 2024 due to declining health. https://churchleaders.com/news/514698-pastor-john-macarthur-contracts-pneumonia-nearing-end-of-earthly-life-at-86.html?utm

Does your marriage need a check-up or maybe even a trip to Urgent Care?

How about an evening with the ‘Love Doctors’!

Join Dr Gary Chapman and Dr Clarence Shuler as they discuss Biblical and practical ways to strengthening your marriage relationship.

…this Tuesday evening (July 15) beginning at 7pm.

Location: Salem Baptist Church (429 South Broad St, Winston-Salem)

$37 per couple (scholarships available). Childcare is available on request.

Registration info / ticket info at www.wbfj.fm

At the Box Office: “Superman” (2025) sores to #1 in theaters in its opening weekend.

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth”, F1, “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Elio” rounding out the Top 5.

Beat the Heat = Go see a movie…

$5 Tuesdays at Marketplace Cinemas in Winston Salem. INFO MPCWS.com

AMC Theatres ‘Summer Movie Camp’

Catch animated family-friendly films for $3 plus tax on Mondays and Wednesdays from now till August 13 at participating AMC locations.www.amctheatres.com/events/summer-movie-camp

Regal Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays thru Aug 6 *Local Regal locations are in High Point and Greensboro.www.regmovies.com/promotions