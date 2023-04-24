Major shake-ups on Cable News

Breaking News: Tucker Carlson out at Fox News. The network announced the departure of its top-rated and most provocative conservative host on Monday – with no explanation. His last show was last Friday. Fox News last week reached a $787.5-million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems to resolve a defamation lawsuit. Dominion accused Fox of knowingly making false claims related to the 2020 election. Carlson’s departure is not part of the lawsuit. *Carlson’s 8 p.m. time slot will be filled with rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named, the company said. “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.” https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2023-04-24/tucker-carlson-is-out-at-fox-news

Breaking: CNN parting ways with longtime anchor Don Lemon after 17 years. The announcement came less than an hour (this morning) after Fox News parted ways with host Tucker Carlson in another massive shakeup to the cable news landscape. Lemon arrived at CNN in 2006. More recently, Lemon spent the past five months co-hosting CNN This Morning alongside Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow. https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2023/04/24/don-lemon-fired-by-cnn-minutes-after-tucker-carlson-out-at-fox-news/?sh=19540198408e