Monday News for April 24, 2023

Below normal temperatures for your week ahead.

Tree pollen in the HIGH range. Grass +weed pollen in the MODERATE range (MON). www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

It’s “Medical Laboratory Professionals Week” (April 23-29) Celebrating medical laboratory professionals and pathologists who play a vital role in health care and patient advocacy. www.ascp.org *Thanks to Bettina Turner (who works at Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist) for the reminder!!

Bed Bath & Beyond declared ‘bankruptcy’ on Sunday. The company stressing that all sales will be final starting this Wednesday (April 26). Those iconic ‘20%-off coupons’ (that one time never expired) can only be used today and Tuesday. Gift cards will be honored through May 8. https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/23/business/bed-bath-beyond-bankruptcy/index.html

Breaking News: Tucker Carlson out at Fox News. The network announced the departure of its top-rated and most provocative conservative host on Monday – with no explanation. His last show was Friday. Fox News last week reached a $787.5-million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems to resolve a defamation lawsuit. Dominion accused Fox of knowingly making false claims related to the 2020 election. Carlson’s departure is not part of the lawsuit. *Carlson’s 8 p.m. time slot will be filled with rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named, the company said. “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.” https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2023-04-24/tucker-carlson-is-out-at-fox-news

CNN parting ways with longtime anchor Don Lemon after 17 years. The announcement came less than an hour (this morning) after Fox News parted ways with host Tucker Carlson in another massive shakeup to the cable news landscape. Lemon arrived at CNN in 2006. More recently, Lemon spent the past five months co-hosting CNN This Morning alongside Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow. https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2023/04/24/don-lemon-fired-by-cnn-minutes-after-tucker-carlson-out-at-fox-news/?sh=19540198408e

Buyer Beware? A total of 15 stores in the Piedmont Triad – including four each in Forsyth and Guilford counties — are among 37 statewide required to pay fines for what state officials considered as “excessive price-scanner errors.” The standards division for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services disclosed the civil fines in its latest price-scanning report. The largest individual store fine (over $18,000) occurred at Family Dollar in Rural Hall. Consumers can file a ‘scanner’ complaint with the department! Info on our News Blog.. https://journalnow.com/business/local/state-officials-fine-15-triad-stores-for-price-scanner-errors/article

Lt Governor Mark Robinson is ‘officially’ running for Governor. Robinson, a Greensboro native who attended Grimsley High School and UNCG, announced his intent to run in 2024 during an event at Ace Speedway on Saturday. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell (R ) is running as well as Libertarian Mike Ross. Former Senator Mark Walker may run. Current Attorney General Josh Stein (a Democrat) has announced his intent to run for governor.

https://myfox8.com/news/politics/nc-gov-race/lt-gov-robinson-announces-governor-bid/

Sad news: Former “Dancing With the Stars” judge Len Goodman passed away on Saturday after a battle with bone cancer. Len Goodman (the professional dancer with that English accent) was 78.

https://variety.com/2023/tv/global/len-goodman-dead-dies-dancing-with-the-stars-strictly-1235592215/

Thousands are attempting to flee Sudan, as U.S. and European nations have evacuated their diplomats after more than a week of a violence, resulting in a ‘power struggle’ between two factions dividing the country’s military. CNN

Winston-Salem Police are investigating a homicide after gunfire during a party at Happy Hill Park on 1256 Alder Street this past Saturday night. Multiple people suffered from gunshot wounds. This is the 18th homicide of the year in Winston-Salem. Anyone with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/21-year-old-woman-killed-woman-shot-in-face-3-others-hurt-as-gunfire-erupts-at-winston-salem-party-police-say/

High Point ‘Spring Home Furnishings’ Market continues through Wednesday.

www.highpointmarket.org/