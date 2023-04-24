Celebrating medical laboratory professionals and pathologists who play a vital role in health care and patient advocacy.

Medical Laboratory Professionals Week (April 23-29, 2023)

Recognizing the “behind the scenes” individuals who physicians need to make over 70% of their diagnostic decisions. Most Medical Laboratory Scientists have completed 4-5 years of college and must be eligible to sit for the MLS certification exam. Others have completed a 2-year associates degree (medical laboratory technician) before being eligible for employment in a clinical medical lab. Learn more at www.ascp.org

*Thanks to Bettina Turner (who works at Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist) for the email reminder!!