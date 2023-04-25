Tuesday News for April 25, 2023

High Point ‘Spring Home Furnishings’ Market continues through Wednesday. www.highpointmarket.org/

Tree pollen in the HIGH range. Grass +weed pollen in the MODERATE range (TUE). www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Study: About one-third of adults 25 and younger say they ‘believe in the existence of a higher power, but that’s not translating into church attendance’. Experts suggesting that the findings are partially because of the need for people to believe in something beyond themselves after three years of loss. For many folks, the pandemic was the first crisis they ever faced and now they’re finding spiritual comfort often used by previous generations to find healing and comfort. The study from Springtide Research Institute.

*What a great time to share the good news of Jesus to those seeking ‘hope’.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/religious-belief-church-charlotte-nc-verify/

A kid’s Bible app created to encourage children to engage with God’s Word is now in the hands of more than 100 million users. In 2013, YouVersion partnered with OneHope, a faith-based global outreach organization, to create the Bible App for Kids.

Now 10 years later, the app’s creators are celebrating its 100 millionth user.

https://bibleappforkids.com/

The Bible App for Kids has been translated into numerous languages including Spanish, Chinese, French, Polish, Mongolian, and Swahili. Bible App for Kids uses 41 major stories from the Bible and helps children share God’s word with their friends and also provides resources to parents, pastors, and church leaders. www2.cbn.com/news/us/kids-bible-app-hits-massive-milestone-puts-gods-word-100m-user-hands

Update from an Amber Alert that set our phones off last night.

According to Chapel Hill Police, the missing 5-year-old has been located and is safe. The Chapel Hill Police were searching for a missing child who was inside an SUV when it was stolen from a shopping center on Monday.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/state/amber-alert-issued-for-5-year-old-missing-chapel-hill-girl/

A new federal rule, which goes into effect on Monday (May 1), will affect mortgages from private banks across the nation. As part of the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s push for affordable housing, homebuyers with good credit will soon have to pay higher mortgage rates and fees to ‘help subsidize people with riskier credit ratings’. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, federally-backed home mortgage companies, will establish the loan-level price adjustments (LLPAs).

Mortgage industry professionals saying that the new rule is an “ugly surprise” for homebuyers who “worked for years to build their credit.”

https://nypost.com/2023/04/16/how-the-us-is-subsidizing-high-risk-homebuyers-at-the-cost-of-those-with-good-credit/

If you still have one of those ‘20% off coupons’ from Bed Bath and Beyond, they need to be used TODAY! Bed Bath & Beyond declared ‘bankruptcy’ on Sunday. All sales final starting this Wednesday (April 26). Gift cards will be honored through May 8. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/verify/money-verify/bed-bath-beyond-coupons-expire-on-april-26/536

It’s “Medical Laboratory Professionals Week” (April 23-29)

Celebrating medical laboratory professionals and pathologists who play a vital role in health care and patient advocacy. www.ascp.org *Thanks to Bettina Turner (who works at Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist) for the reminder!!

Breaking News: Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and civil rights activist, passed away this morning from congestive heart failure. Belafonte was 96.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/25/entertainment/harry-belafonte-death/index.html

President Joe Biden formally announcing that he’s running for re-election, setting the stage for a potential rematch against his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Biden enters the 2024 race with a significant legislative record but low approval ratings.

https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/biden-2024-presidential-election/index.html

Cable News “Spring Cleaning” on Monday

Fox News cutting ties with Tucker Carlson.

www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2023-04-24/tucker-carlson-is-out-at-fox-news

CNN parting ways with longtime anchor Don Lemon after 17 years.

www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2023/04/24/don-lemon-fired-by-cnn-minutes-after-tucker-carlson-out-at-fox-news/

‘I did then what I knew how to do.

Now that I know better, I do better.”

Quote from Maya Angelou (former) poet, speaker and writer on ‘second chances’…



How about the GOD of second chances? Check out this passage…

“(Jesus Christ) is the truth. You heard about him and learned about him.

You were told that your foolish desires will destroy you and that you must give up your old way of life with all its bad habits. Let the Spirit change your way of thinking and make you into a new person. You were created to be like God, and so you must please him and be truly holy.”

Ephesians 4:22:21-24 Contemporary English Version