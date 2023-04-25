Bed Bath & Beyond declares bankruptcy

If you still have one of those ‘20% off coupons’ from Bed Bath and Beyond, they need to be used on Tuesday (April 25)!

All sales final starting this Wednesday (April 26). Gift cards will be honored through May 8.

Bed Bath & Beyond declared ‘bankruptcy’ on Sunday.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/verify/money-verify/bed-bath-beyond-coupons-expire-on-april-26/536