Mask Bill vote in Raleigh this week?

wbfj-verne
June 11, 2024

Mask Bill Update: The House of Representatives in Raleigh is set to vote on a controversial bill Tuesday that would ban most ‘mask wearing’ in public.

Known as the Unmasking Mobs and Criminals Act, HB 237 is supposed to make it easier to prosecute people trying to hide behind a mask while committing a crime.

This proposed bill would repeal the pandemic-era exemption that allowed mask-wearing for health reasons.

The updated version included those exemptions for people with health concerns, while adding stronger penalties for protesters and those committing crimes while wearing masks. https://abc11.com/post/hb-237-house-representatives-vote-controversial-nc-bill/14934919/

