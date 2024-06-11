Study: Evening workout lowers glucose levels

Study: Working out at night is best for lowering blood sugar, particularly if you’re at risk for diabetes. Scientists at the University of Granada in Spain finding that study participants (average age 47) who got more than 50% of their moderate to vigorous exercise between the evening hours of 6 pm and midnight saw significant drops in their blood glucose levels that lasted all day – not just immediately upon the conclusion of “20 to 40 minutes of exercise”. The positive impact of evening exercise on glucose control was consistent in both men and women.

*In a separate study, wrapping up an exercise session about two hours before bed could significantly improve sleep. https://newatlas.com/health-wellbeing/blood-sugar-exercise/