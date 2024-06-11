WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Study: Evening workout lowers glucose levels

Study: Evening workout lowers glucose levels

wbfj-verne
June 11, 2024

Study: Working out at night is best for lowering blood sugar, particularly if you’re at risk for diabetes. Scientists at the University of Granada in Spain finding that study participants (average age 47) who got more than 50% of their moderate to vigorous exercise between the evening hours of 6 pm and midnight saw significant drops in their blood glucose levels that lasted all day – not just immediately upon the conclusion of “20 to 40 minutes of exercise”. The positive impact of evening exercise on glucose control was consistent in both men and women.

*In a separate study, wrapping up an exercise session about two hours before bed could significantly improve sleephttps://newatlas.com/health-wellbeing/blood-sugar-exercise/

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
June 11, 2024

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
June 11, 2024

Tuesday News for June 11, 2024

wbfj-verne
June 11, 2024

EWG Healthy Living App: Cool sunscreen comparison tool

wbfj-verne
June 11, 2024

Mask Bill vote in Raleigh this week?

wbfj-verne
June 11, 2024

Summer meal programs for kids

wbfj-verne
June 11, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.