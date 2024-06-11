Tuesday News for June 11, 2024

Last day of school for public school students in Davie County. “As a classroom door closes, a world of possibilities opens”

Many of the school districts in the Piedmont Triad are offering summer meal programs for kids. Check out the list of summer meal programs (by county) on the News Blog https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/school-summer-meal-programs-in-the-triad/

FACT: Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. Good News: Nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively if they are found early, according to the American Cancer Society.

Protect your skin while outside this summer, even on a partly cloudy day! Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Is your sunscreen really protecting you? Find out more about a cool app – the *EWG Healthy Living App – that compares sunscreen (and much more). As mentioned on the WBFJ Morning Show. *EWG is ‘Environmental Working Group’ www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

Would you try a Cheerwine Candy Bar? The milk chocolate bar infused with Cheerwine is now available at all Mast General Store locations. *Actually, you can sample the Cheerwine candy bar this Saturday (June 15) at all Mast General Store locations including downtown Winston-Salem and Boone.

https://www.mastgeneralstore.com/mast-general-store/mast-store-provisioners-cheerwine-milk-chocolate-bar-244885

The Lexington Farmers Market at Parkway Plaza

Beginning this Wednesday (June 12), the market will be open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. each Wednesday until mid-August. The Lexington Farmers Market on Wednesdays will be located between Dollar Tree and Planet Fitness in the Plaza Parkway shopping center (the same shopping area with Chick-Fil-A, Tractor Supply, Ollies and Belk)

www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening-lexington-farmers-market-has-new-day-times-at-parkway-plaza/

Study: Working out at night is best for lowering blood sugar, particularly if you’re at risk for diabetes. Scientists at the University of Granada in Spain finding that study participants (average age 47) who got more than 50% of their moderate to vigorous exercise between the evening hours of 6 pm and midnight saw significant drops in their blood glucose levels that lasted all day – not just immediately upon the conclusion of “20 to 40 minutes of exercise”. The positive impact of evening exercise on glucose control was consistent in both men and women.

*In a separate study, wrapping up an exercise session about two hours before bed could significantly improve sleep. https://newatlas.com/health-wellbeing/blood-sugar-exercise/

Paul thanks the church at Philippi for their generosity.

Philippians 4:11-14 God’s Word Translation

“I’ve learned to be content in whatever situation I’m in.

I know how-to live-in poverty or prosperity.

No matter what the situation,

I’ve learned the secret of how to live when I’m full or when I’m hungry,

when I have too much or when I have too little.

I can do everything through Christ who strengthens me.

Nevertheless, it was kind of you to share my troubles.”

*Generosity. Provision. God WILL provide all my needs…

Summer Day Camps offering Hope for ‘at risk’ kids…

‘Seeds of Hope’ provides ‘no cost’ summer day camps for foster, adopted, and at-risk kids (K-8th grade). Their mission: to nurture spiritual, physical and emotional growth through their annual ‘Seeds of Hope’ (no-cost) Summer Camps.

Kids Camps are planned the week of…

June 17 – Central Middle (Dobson)

July 8 – King Elementary (King)

July 15- Forbush Middle (East Bend)

Student sign up and volunteer info on the News Blog (and the WBFJ Facebook page)

https://heroeshelpingheroes.squarespace.com/summer-camp

Police investigation continues…

The Quarry at Grant Park in Winston-Salem is closed today (as of 9am) as the search continues for a missing 19-year-old. Kaedain Allen was last seen at Quarry Park on May 31. His family reported him missing on June 2.

If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers (anonymously) at 336-727-2800

https://www.wxii12.com/article/kaedain-allen-missing-quarry-at-grant-park-closed-june-11-winston-salem/61063436

June 11 + 12: Thousands have gathered in Indianapolis for the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention – still the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.

https://myfox8.com/news/from-women-pastors-to-sexual-abuse-to-trump-southern-baptists-are-set-for-a-busy-few-days/

Prayer for Restoration…

Dr Tony Evans, best-selling author and pastor, is stepping back from his ministry duties. The 74-year-old longtime pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas has entering a period of “spiritual recovery and healing” due to ‘past sin.’

https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2024/june/tony-evans-sin-step-down.html

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/dr-tony-evans-stepping-away-senior-pastoral-duties-due-sin