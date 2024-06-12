Wednesday News for June 12, 2024

Sunny and HOT through the Weekend

Question: ‘Does a dip in the pool…count as a ‘real’ bath’?

Protect your skin while outside this summer, even on a partly cloudy day! Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Study: Color is the most important factor for children’s swimwear. In fact, it could make all the difference in preventing drowning. ALIVE Solutions tested various swimwear colors in 18 inches of lake water during partly sunny conditions. Watch the video on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Top choices: neon pink + neon orange

Worst colors: white + light blue for swimwear

FYI: Drowning is one of the leading causes of death for people ages 1 to 24 globally. Children (5 and under) are at the highest risk of drowning. Source: The World Health Organization

Operation Fan – Heat Relief. The ‘Division of Aging’ in Raleigh is partnering with area agencies (Senior Services and Senior resources) to distribute portable FANS to eligible recipients – adults (60 and older), as well as adults with disabilities now thru October. https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/aging/operation-fan-heat-relief

Happy Camp update: Victory Mountain Camp in Sophia, NC

“We are so happy to announce that 17 middle schoolers dedicated their life to Christ during our rally on Monday night! The campers enjoyed the “wrestlemania” afterglow on Monday and spent Tuesday in breakout sessions and competing in two different team competitions” –Kaytlin https://www.facebook.com/groups/41783291236?

Also, longtime camp director Dennis LaRue retired back in May after 20 years of “loyalty and dedication to the ministry of Victory Mountain Wesleyan Camp”. If you would like show Dennis your appreciation by way of a card or letter, there is a mailing address located on the WBFJ News Blog (look for Victory Mountain)

Dennis LaRue – 3594 Youth Camp Rd, Sophia NC 27350

Local Baseball: Winston-Salem Dash VS the Greensboro Grasshoppers

(TUE) The Dash losing to the Grasshoppers last night (11-5).

Tonight: ‘Wing Wednesday’ at the Ballpark. First pitch at 7pm

*The Dash hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers thru Sunday (Father’s Day)

American Red Cross: Local blood drives (June 11 – 17, 2024)

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Centenary UMC downtown WS = 12:30pm – 5pm

Fellowship Presbyterian Church (New Garden Rd) Greensboro = noon – 4:30pm

Warren Community Center in Lewisville = 1pm – 5pm

First Presbyterian Church (N Elm) Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Salem One Kernersville = 2pm – 6pm

Crossover Church in High Point = 2:30pm – 7pm

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Jerry Long YMCA in Clemmons = 10:30 – 3pm

Central Davie Education Center in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The Juneteenth Committee is holding an Open House at the Lexington Public Library Annex this Thursday, June 13th at 5pm.

The African American Heritage project is offering ‘walk-in scanning sessions’ for photos of African American families, seeking to scan family photos and newspaper clippings to be included in the Davidson County Historical Museum’s digital photography collection. The library’s genealogy division will also assist with general genealogy research and provide information on marriage licenses and records. Contact Tonya Lanier for more info.

The annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration in Lexington kicks off this Thursday (June 13), with a week of meaningful events dedicated to honoring African American history and fostering community unity.

Notable passings

Duke Athletics Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Harris has died. Harris was 81.

Bob Harris served 41 years as the radio play-by-play broadcaster for Duke football and men’s basketball before retiring in 2017.

NBA icon Jerry West, whose silhouette is the basis of the NBA logo, passed away Wednesday morning. Mr Clutch as he was known was 86.

“You know, it never ceases to amaze me the places you can go in this world chasing a bouncing ball,” Jerry West said in 2019, when he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation’s highest civilian honor

The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), the country’s largest protestant evangelical denomination, is wrapping up its annual meeting in Indianapolis.

*Earlier today: In a historic vote, the Southern Baptist Convention rejected a formal ban on women serving as pastors. The Convention already bans female pastors informally but failed to amend their constitution in today’s vote.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/religion/southern-baptists-vote-female-pastors/

*Clint Pressley, senior pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte, will be the next president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

‘Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed

by the renewing of your mind.

Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is

—his good, pleasing and perfect will.’ Romans 12:2 NIV

In other words…

‘Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world,

but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think.

Then you will learn to know God’s will for you,

which is good and pleasing and perfect.’ Romans 12:2 NLT

A revamped Mask Bill that ends most COVID-19 pandemic exemptions for wearing a mask in public passed in the N.C. House on Tuesday. The bill goes to Gov. Cooper, who has 10 days to sign HB237, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature.

*12 Democrats who were present on the Senate floor withheld their vote to object the insertion of campaign finance language into the bill.

Hunter Biden, the president’s son, was convicted of three felonies Tuesday in Delaware. The charges were related to false statements about gun possession and drug use.

Hunter Biden, the president's son, was convicted of three felonies Tuesday in Delaware. The charges were related to false statements about gun possession and drug use.

CDC: Nearly 1 in every 6 U.S. adults have practice d Yoga over the past year.

Yoga remains most popular among woman (ages 18 to 44).

Interest in Yoga has increased 50% over the past 5 years.

Close to a third (29%) say that they engaged in yoga to help “treat or manage pain.”

Close to a third (29%) say that they engaged in yoga to help "treat or manage pain."

Source:Health Day News