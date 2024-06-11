Summer meal programs for kids
Many of the school districts in the Piedmont Triad are offering summer meal programs for kids.
Fox 8 has posted a detailed list of summer meal programs (by county) https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/school-summer-meal-programs-in-the-triad/
Previous Post « Overdose in Forsyth County. Reducing stigma, resources
Next Post Mask Bill vote in Raleigh this week? »
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.