Summer meal programs for kids

June 11, 2024

Many of the school districts in the Piedmont Triad are offering summer meal programs for kids.

 

Fox 8 has posted a detailed list of summer meal programs (by county)  https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/school-summer-meal-programs-in-the-triad/

 

