Overdose in Forsyth County. Reducing stigma, resources

wbfj-verne
May 29, 2024

Forget about the ‘stereotypes’, overdose effects everyone in our community. https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/8c9e51a9b65a42b4a69d8d5ac9219c52

Reducing stigma associated with substance use can save lives!  Preventing Overdose https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/8c9e51a9b65a42b4a69d8d5ac9219c52

Overdose by the numbers                                                       ‘Unseen Patterns’ (Story Map) website for Forsyth County.  https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/8c9e51a9b65a42b4a69d8d5ac9219c52

Annie Vasquez, ‘Substance Use Health Educator’,  Forsyth County Department of Public Health will share with Verne (WBFJ radio) about the connection between mental health, substance use and overdose in Forsyth County. Listen now…

Prescription Medication Drop Boxes https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/8c9e51a9b65a42b4a69d8d5ac9219c52

 Narcan saves lives https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/8c9e51a9b65a42b4a69d8d5ac9219c52

Resources (helpful links)  https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/8c9e51a9b65a42b4a69d8d5ac9219c52

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 5, 2024)

