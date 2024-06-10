Monday News for June 10, 2024

The lost get found? 80% of Americans (50 plus) will pick up a stray coin if spotted on the ground.

Thomas Faucette retired last Friday as the crossing guard at Peck Elementary School in Greensboro…at the age 102-year-old.

Mr Thomas is a hometown icon. Assuring the safety of all pedestrians at the busy intersection of Van Wert Street and West Florida Street in Greensboro – after more than three decades. A Greensboro native, Mr Thomas served in World War II (US Army Vet). Retired from the U.S. Postal Service and then took up a second career as a crossing guard for Greensboro City Schools in the mid-80s.

“(the second career) was his wife’s idea,” suggested Mr Thomas.

The owners Louie & Honey’s Kitchen are planning a major expansion at their West End Blvd location beginning this summer. The changes will include a larger kitchen, a market and more dining area. The expansion is being made possible because the bakery’s neighboring businesses, Fiddle & Fig and The Mulberry Table (both owned by the same folks), are moving to 107 S. Stratford Road (the former Nitsa’s Apparel space in Stratford Village), according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

BTW: Started as a pop-up bakery called Lavender and Honey, the mother and daughter team (Naomi and Natalie) opened the retail bakery at West End in December of 2020, and later changed the named to Louie & Honey’s Kitchen.

The newest Love’s Travel Stops location is now open off Hwy 52 at Exit 120 in Rural Hall, just north of Winston-Salem. The new ‘Love’s’ location – open 24/7 – offers grab n go snacks, drinks, a dog park even a Bojangles, plus 76 spaces for big truck parking. FYI: In honor of the grand opening, Love’s is donating $5,000 dollars to the Rural Hall Elementary School Special Education Program.

“Fear not” is a frequent command in the Bible.

Like our verse for today.

“There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear…” 1 John 4:18 NKJV

But most pastors across the US feel churchgoers aren’t getting the message.

According to Lifeway Research, almost 7 in 10 U.S. Protestant pastors (69%) believe there is a growing sense of fear within their congregations about the future of the nation and world. More than 3 in 5 (63%) say their churches have a similar ‘increasing dread’ or fear about the future of Christianity here and abroad.

Remember…

“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear;

but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind”

2 Timothy 1:7 Berean Standard Bible

Fear NOT.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, June 10, 2024

New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Country Club Road) WS = 2pm – 7pm

Oak Ridge Methodist Church = 1:30pm – 6:30pm

Fairfield Community Church (Hwy 62) in High Point = 2:30pm – 7:30pm

New the morning. A Guilford County Sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were both sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries just after midnight. The deputy responded to “an incident” on Skippers Trace in Oak Ridge. Investigation continues.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/deputy-shot-suspect-hospitalized-after-incident-in-oak-ridge-sheriffs-office-says/

Big announcement from Apple

Apple is expected to announce a partnership with with ChatG-P-T maker OpenA-I – integrating artificial intelligence across its software suite, including a revamped of Siri!

https://www.reuters.com/technology/ai-is-sole-focus-apples-annual-conference-2024-06-10/

Israel Defense Forces rescuing four Hamas-held hostages on Saturday in an Israeli operation that took weeks of planning — but also killed scores of Palestinians in central Gaza. It’s been 8 months since Hamas’ deadly surprise attack in Israel on October 7.

The director of the U.N. World Food Program said Sunday the program has “paused” its distribution of humanitarian aid to starving people from that US built pier off Gaza, saying she was “concerned about the safety of our people”.

The Chosen: Season Four update…

New episodes of The Chosen: Season 4 are being released on The Chosen app

on Thursdays (8:30pm) and Sundays (at 7pm) throughout the month of June.

FYI: Season four episodes are available exclusively in The Chosen app for now.

Download the FREE ‘Chosen app’ today. Details at www.thechosen.tv.

You could get paid $2,500 to watch upcoming summer movies?

The site CableTV.com is looking for a “chief of cinema”. The ‘job’ is simple: watch five upcoming summer movie releases at your local theater and get paid… $2,500.

Apply through June 17, 2024. A link on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Joy Prom 2024 is set for Friday, October 11th at Truist Stadium (where the WS DASH play). Hosted by Joy Prom Winston-Salem. Guest registration will open July 15.

*Joy Prom is a full-scale community sponsored prom for guests with different abilities and special needs ages 16 and above. Details https://sites.google.com/view/joy-prom-winston-salem