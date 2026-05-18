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May is Melanoma Awareness Month

wbfj-verne
May 18, 2026

May is Melanoma Awareness Month

About 1 in 50 Americans will be diagnosed with Melanoma in their lifetime. Yet, melanoma is one of the most preventable cancers.

Dr. Marc Hurlbert, CEO of  the Melanoma Research Alliance, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about a recent study on Melanoma awareness, misinformation and myths that people assume along with some sound recommendations when it comes to sun safety. Dr Hurlbert explains some of the early warning signs of Melanoma. Practical sunscreen information. Bottom line: It’s never too early to be sun safe!!

 

A new national survey by the Melanoma Research Alliance reveals ‘confusion about sunscreen and misunderstanding of daily sun exposure is making prevention more difficult’.

Only 50% of individuals regularly use sunscreen when outdoors

Just 38% of us wear sunscreen during ‘everyday activities’

*Learn more about the Melanoma Research Alliance at https://www.curemelanoma.org/

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