Tuesday News May 19, 2026

Above normal temperatures through mid-week.

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Overnight fire devastates several businesses in downtown Lexington, including Shoto Japanese Steakhouse and The Candy Factory.

Fire crews responded to a fire at Shoto Japanese Steakhouse N. Main Street around 1am. The fire spread next door to The Candy Factory. Both businesses received significant damage. Two other businesses on the block, The Bagel Shop, (which is next to Shoto’s) and Main Street Pizza and Deli (next to the Candy Shop) had some water and smoke damage. Fire officials say firewalls between the buildings reduced fire damage. https://www.wxii12.com/article/crews-battling-fire-in-lexington/71346257

According to the Dispatch, Shoto Japanese and The Candy Factory’s buildings appeared to be hit the worst. Charred and broken support beams could be seen through the broken second- and third-floor windows, with the open sky beyond them. There appears to be little to nothing salvageable in either Shoto Japanese or The Candy Factory. FYI: Shoto Japanese was celebrating its 25th year of business this year.

Please pray for business owners, employees and the Uptown Lexington ‘family’ as they move forward! https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/uptown-lexington-block-destroyed-in-devastating-fire-iconic-businesses-reduced-to-ruins/article_06fffff4-3d01-5914-9662-559abc6130e7.html#tncms-source=login

A refrigerant leak led to the evacuation of the Costco location on Hanes Mall Boulevard yesterday around 5pm. Winston-Salem Fire said four Costco employees were evaluated by first responders on the scene. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/

Guilford County Social Services is hosting a Hiring Fair for dedicated protective services social workers and eligibility case workers. On-site interviews for qualified candidates happening this Wednesday afternoon (May 20) from 2 to 6 p.m. at the DSS office, located at 1203 Maple Street in Greensboro.

Applicants must apply online prior to the event to be considered.

For more information, contact Guilford County Human Resources at 336-641-3324.

Interested candidates are asked to submit their applications in advance by visiting

bit.ly/SocialWorker_Jobs or GuilfordCountyNC.gov/Careers for current job opportunities.

Local Baseball: Greensboro Grasshoppers hosting Winston-Salem Dash (Tue – Sun)

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/promotions

K&W Cafeteria is closed for good, but you can bid on items from the closed K&W Cafeteria location off Healy Drive in Winston-Salem.

An online auction is now LIVE through next Tuesday (May 26).

According to Iron House Auction website, all bids start at $1-dollar on a variety of items up for auction including batches of plates and bowls, coffee pots and tea urns, and circular dining tables and booths. There are also flat-screen televisions, printers and advertising memorabilia. A link to the online auction on the News Blog.

https://bid.ironhorseauction.com/auctions/46922-bankruptcy-auction-of-k-w-cafeterias–healy-dr–winston-salem?

K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based icon of Southern comfort foods, went out of business on last December 1st – after 88 years. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/article

‘BORROWING BASICS’ will be next ‘Money Smart’ seminar through the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension this Wednesday (May 20) at 4pm at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/event/eb/14949/

Note: Informative ‘Money Smart’ seminars will be held every Wednesday through July at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/events

May is Melanoma Awareness Month

About 1 in 50 Americans will be diagnosed with Melanoma in their lifetime.

Yet, melanoma is one of the most preventable cancers.

Only 50% of individuals regularly use sunscreen when outdoors

Just 38% of us wear sunscreen during ‘everyday activities’

A new national survey by the Melanoma Research Alliance reveals that ‘confusion about sunscreen and misunderstanding of daily sun exposure is making prevention more difficult’. *Learn more about the Melanoma Research Alliance on the News Blog https://www.curemelanoma.org/

Protect your skin. Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside.

*Re-apply every 2 hours. Wear a cap or wide brim hat. Avoid peak hours (10am –4pm)

Check out the EWG Healthy Living App that compares sunscreen (and much more) or their website at https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a vehicle’s interior can quickly heat up to over

100 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees within 30 minutes.

https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article

US Drought Monitor report showing that our entire state is under some level of drought. Over half the state (60%) is experiencing Extreme Drought – including all of the Piedmont Triad region.*The next drought update will be Thursday.https://www.ncdrought.org/

Calling all Winston-Salem centenarian residents!

Mayor Joines is recognizing citizens 100 years of age and older, in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. Nominate someone by June 1…

https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Mayors-Office-57/Citizen-Recognition-of-100-YearOld-Citiz-308?

Winston-Salem Open set for August 22-29, 2026

*Tix now available for this annual premier tennis event!

Volunteers needed as well. https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference begins this Thursday thru Saturday

(May 21-23) in downtown Winston-Salem.

(Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites & Marriott)

Details on the News Blog https://nche.com/thrive/