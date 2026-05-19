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Overnight fire in downtown Lexington

wbfj-verne
May 19, 2026

Overnight fire devastates several businesses in downtown Lexington, including Shoto Japanese Steakhouse and The Candy Factory.

Fire crews responded to a fire at Shoto Japanese Steakhouse N. Main Street around 1am. The fire spread next door to The Candy Factory. Both businesses received significant damage. Two other businesses on the block, The Bagel Shop, (which is next to Shoto’s) and Main Street Pizza and Deli (next to the Candy Shop) had some water and smoke damage. Fire officials say firewalls between the buildings reduced fire damage.  https://www.wxii12.com/article/crews-battling-fire-in-lexington/71346257

According to the Dispatch, Shoto Japanese and The Candy Factory’s buildings appeared to be hit the worst. Charred and broken support beams could be seen through the broken second- and third-floor windows, with the open sky beyond them. There appears to be little to nothing salvageable in either Shoto Japanese or The Candy Factory. FYI: Shoto Japanese was celebrating its 25th year of business this year.

Please pray for business owners, employees and the Uptown Lexington ‘family’ as they move forward!

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/uptown-lexington-block-destroyed-in-devastating-fire-iconic-businesses-reduced-to-ruins/article_06fffff4-3d01-5914-9662-559abc6130e7.html#tncms-source=login

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