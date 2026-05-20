Wednesday News May 20, 2026

Code Orange Air Quality Alert for today!

Above normal temperatures.

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a vehicle’s interior can quickly heat up to over

100 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees within 30 minutes.

https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article

Too hot? The EPA’s Energy Star program recommends setting our home thermostat to 78 degrees during the daytime in the summer months.

And 82 degrees for our ‘sleeping’ temperature. What’s your perfect sleeping temp?

www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/home-and-garden/what-to-set-your-ac-to-in-summer-experts-share-the-ideal-temp/ar-AA23uuvK

Lexington Strong

Please continue to pray for several businesses in uptown Lexington that were devastated by fire early Tuesday morning. Please pray for the business owners, employees and the Uptown Lexington ‘family’ as they move forward! https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/uptown-lexington-block-destroyed-in-devastating-fire-iconic-businesses-reduced-to-ruins/article_06fffff4-3d01-5914-9662-559abc6130e7.html#tncms-source=login

‘BORROWING BASICS’ is today’s ‘Money Smart’ seminar, 4pm at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem. Hosted by Forsyth County Cooperative Extension. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/event/eb/14949/

Note: Informative ‘Money Smart’ seminars will be held every Wednesday through July at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/events

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday…

State Employees Credit Union in Kernersville = 11am – 3pm

Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Greensboro = 1pm – 5pm

Mt. Carmel Friends Church in East Bend = 1pm – 5pm

Dobson Church of Christ = 1pm – 5:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800

Tens of millions of Americans will be hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend expect to pay higher gas prices. The national average is around 40% above the price last Memorial Day and the second-highest on record, according to GasBuddy. https://www.wxii12.com/article/memorial-day-gas-prices-iran-war-energy-costs/71359728

Heading to North Myrtle Beach over Memorial Day weekend?

There are a few new rules in place. Now through Labor Day, cabanas, oversized sport umbrellas, tarps, and tents are not allowed on the beach. However, baby tents that are 36 inches by 36 inches and umbrellas that are 7 feet 6 inches tall by 9 feet in diameter are still allowed. https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-myrtle-beach-city-ordinances/71343724

https://www.nmb.us/179/Beach-Ordinances

Guilford County Social Services is hosting a Hiring Fair this afternoon (May 20) from 2 to 6 p.m. at the DSS office, located at 1203 Maple Street in Greensboro.

Applicants must apply online prior to the event to be considered.

For more information, contact Guilford County Human Resources at 336-641-3324.

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference begins this Thursday and continues through Saturday (May 21-23) in downtown Winston-Salem.

(Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites & Marriott)

Details on the News Blog https://nche.com/thrive/

May is Melanoma Awareness Month

About 1 in 50 Americans will be diagnosed with Melanoma in their lifetime.

Yet, melanoma is one of the most preventable cancers.

Only 50% of individuals regularly use sunscreen when outdoors

Just 38% of us wear sunscreen during ‘everyday activities’

A new national survey by the Melanoma Research Alliance reveals that ‘confusion about sunscreen and misunderstanding of daily sun exposure is making prevention more difficult’. *Learn more about the Melanoma Research Alliance on the News Blog https://www.curemelanoma.org/

Protect your skin. Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside.

*Re-apply every 2 hours. Wear a cap or wide brim hat. Avoid peak hours (10am –4pm)

Check out the EWG Healthy Living App that compares sunscreen (and much more) or their website at https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

Local Baseball

The WS Dash over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (13-9) on Tuesday night.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers hosting Winston-Salem Dash (Tue – Sun)

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/promotions

Calling all Winston-Salem centenarian residents!

Mayor Joines is recognizing citizens 100 years of age and older, in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. Nominate someone by June 1…

https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Mayors-Office-57/Citizen-Recognition-of-100-YearOld-Citiz-308?

Update: A business class settlement has been reached for business owners as well as charitable organizations directly impacted by the massive fire at the Winston Weaver Fertilizer plant 4-years ago in Winston-Salem. *The deadline to apply is JULY 15th.

https://winstonweaverclassaction.com/Business

Grab your buckets: Strawberry season is here.

The NC Strawberry Association offers a Berry Farm search tool (by zip code) at

https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator/#!directory/map What is your favorite ‘berry’ picking farm locally?

40 years of AirCare

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist AirCare’s first flight was on May 15, 1986.

The crew transported an injured child from Patrick County, Virginia, to Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Today, AirCare helicopters are strategically based in Lexington, North Wilkesboro and Martinsville, Virginia, serving patients across Northwest and Western North Carolina, East Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Each crew includes a pilot, a paramedic and flight nurse. Press Release