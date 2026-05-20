Wednesday Word

Hello, WBFJ friends! I hope everyone is having a wonderful spring and gearing up for a great summer! For me, spring paints a beautiful picture of God’s love. Although life’s winters can appear barren, spring shows us that God is always working beneath the surface. He can use showers of hardship to strengthen our roots and nourish the soil around us. Just like a flower, our growth doesn’t come in an instant. At times, we may not even understand the beauty of what we’re becoming. Our Father teaches us that with patience and faith, we can flourish in the warmth of the Son. Wishing all of you a spring that is in “full bloom”!

Your friend,

Lana