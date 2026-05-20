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This week on Sunday @ 5 (May 24)

wbfj-verne
May 20, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ…

 

The Relevance of Christian Radio with John Fuller, co-host of Focus on the Family daily radio broadcast

In the age of podcasts, streaming, and video, is Christian radio losing its relevance?  No, Christian radio is still alive and serving their communities as they explore and incorporate digital forms of media. John Fuller reflects with Verne (WBFJ) about the latest Pew Research on the life changing reach of Christian radio across the nation.

Listen to our conversation…

Over 5 million people tune into a Focus on the Family daily broadcast (nationwide).  Focus on the Gospel. Over 173,000 people rededicated their lives to Christ or accepted Christ through Focus on the Family – over the course of one year. This Fall, Focus on the Family will release its first full length Adventures in Odyssey film in theaters!

WBFJ-FM has carried Focus on the Family’s daily broadcast for over 30 years!

Focus on the Family will celebrate 50 years in 2027.

1-800-A FAMILY or click www.focusonthefamily.com/

 

Plus…

 

May is Melanoma Awareness Month

Dr. Marc Hurlbert with the Melanoma Research Alliance explains with Verne (WBFJ) that confusion about sunscreen and misunderstanding of daily sun exposure is making prevention more difficult.  About 1 in 50 Americans will be diagnosed with Melanoma in their lifetime. Yet, melanoma is one of the most preventable cancers.

Listen to our interview…

*Learn more about the Melanoma Research Alliance at https://www.curemelanoma.org/

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 24, 2026)

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