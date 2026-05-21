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Home Salem Pregnancy Care Center has a new executive director

Salem Pregnancy Care Center has a new executive director

wbfj-verne
May 21, 2026

Dottie Powers is the new executive director with Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem.

 

Connect with Salem Pregnancy at www.spcclife.org

Check out Dottie’s conversation with Verne as heard on the WBFJ Morning Show (Thursday, May 21, 2026).

 

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