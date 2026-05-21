Salem Pregnancy Care Center has a new executive director
May 21, 2026
Dottie Powers is the new executive director with Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem.
Connect with Salem Pregnancy at www.spcclife.org
Check out Dottie’s conversation with Verne as heard on the WBFJ Morning Show (Thursday, May 21, 2026).
Previous Post « This week on Sunday @ 5 (May 24)
Next Post Vacation Bible Schools »
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.