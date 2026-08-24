Monday News August 24, 2026

Back-to-School: First day for students in Guilford, Davidson, Davie, Randolph, and Wilkes counties as well as Thomasville City and Asheboro City.

*Watch out for kids at the bus stop. Slowdown in designated school zones…

Wake Forest University: Classes begin for students today

Getting back to school means sharing the roads with those big yellow busses.

In Guilford County, those school buses travel more than 46,000 miles throughout the county transporting roughly 39,000-students. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article

NO speeding through school zones: Tickets in school zones are more than $400.

Finish this thought: Back-to-School means…

Join the conversation on Facebook/wbfj.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, August 24…

Trinity United Methodist Church, West Dalton Street in King = 2pm – 7pm

Franklin Baptist Church in Salisbury = 2:30pm – 7pm

Carolina Memorial Baptist Church in Thomasville = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

“Around the Moon and Pack Again”

A homecoming of sorts for NASA astronaut Christina Koch at North Carolina State University – her alma mater – this week (Aug 24 + 25).

Koch is a three-time graduate of N.C. State, earning two degrees and a masters.

Koch became the first woman to travel to and around the moon as part of the Artemis II mission last April.

A kick-off celebration happening this morning at the Oval on NC State’s campus!

Watch the events (Monday + Thursday) live streamed.

https://news.ncsu.edu/2026/08/around-the-moon-and-pack-again/

August’s full moon called the Sturgeon Moon peaks at the end of the week.

You might want to stay up later on Thursday night for the ‘lunar eclipse’, when the Moon passes into the shadow of Earth (turning the moon a reddish color)

This will be a gradual eclipse starting around 10:30pm Thursday night with the peak of the eclipse just after midnight early Friday morning. https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/5672/

As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show: Special thanks to Dr Ray Rhodes, Jr for sharing more about the fascinating life of Charles H. Spurgeon (and wife, Suzie Spurgeon).

(Event) ‘A morning with Dr Ray Rhodes, Jr with a focus on his latest book, ‘Spurgeon: The Man Beyond the Pulpit’ (discussion and Book Signing) tomorrow morning (Aug25) from 8:30am – 10:30am at Historic Brookstown Inn in downtown Winston-Salem.

*Event information: Call (336) 725-1120 or click https://www.facebook.com/events/1695896878157761

“God is too good to be unkind, and He is too wise to be mistaken.

And when we cannot trace His hand, we must trust His heart”

-Charles H. Spurgeon

Not working today? You are not alone…

Analysis of five years of sick‑leave data shows that TODAY (August 24) is the most common day that employees call out sick, a trend (according to the Weather Channel) attributed to pleasant end-of-summer weather – rather than illness. The month of February has the highest overall share of actual sick days with February 13, the second most common single sick‑day.

Source: Research by Flamingo, an employee leave tracker for businesses.

https://weather.com/2026/08/23/news/weather/august-24-americas-sickest-day-blame-summer-weather

Perfect weather for the Winston-Salem Open

Mascot Monday: Area College students get your tix at 50% off today (Aug 24).

Pro-Tennis at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex thru Saturday.

https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/tournament/special-events

Midway Fire and Rescue called out to a fire at Veach Landfill on Old Thomasville Road in northern Davidson County Sunday afternoon.

It is unclear how it started. Fire crews continue to monitor and work the situation.

BTW: Neighbors will still see smoke emanating from the Landfill for some time.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/fire-continues-to-burn-at-northern-davidson-county-landfill/articlel

Dry conditions fueling that wildfire near Reno, Nevada, which has scorched more than 15,000 acres since Saturday, prompting evacuation warnings for about 90,000 people. The Hawk Fire remains 0% contained as of Sunday night

https://myfox8.com/national/human-caused-wildfire-approaches-reno-nevada-forcing-thousands-of-evacuations/

Praise: Repairs have finished on nearly all state-maintained roads impacted by historic flooding in Surry County earlier this month, including Brim Road where flooding damaged a bridge over Archies Creek. Source: NC-DOT

American IndyCar driver Kyle Kirkwood winning the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in DC on Sunday, calling it the biggest win of his career (outside of winning the Indianapolis 500). https://www.indycar.com/news/2026/08/08-23-nics-dc-race