Voter Registration (INFO)

Election 2026: Many Forsyth County residents are receiving ‘voter registration mailers’ from The Voter Participation Center (VPC)/Center for Voter Information (CVI).

“The VPC and CVI are NOT affiliated with the Board of Elections in any way”. Connect with Forsyth County BOE by calling (336) 703-2800 or click www.fcvotes.com

To confirm your actual voter registration information, please contact your specific county Board of Elections!

Any recipient of these mailings can request to be removed. The letters have a code near the bottom that can be emailed to VPC or CVI to be automatically removed. You can also call the toll-free numbers: (757) 793-2671 (VPC) and (757) 664-9066 (CVI) to request to be removed from future mailings.

Voting in North Carolina.

Don’t wait to update your voter information or even register to vote in November.

Contact your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

The Registration Repair Project is an effort by the State Board of Elections to collect identification numbers from registered voters who do not have an N.C. driver’s license/DMV ID number or social security number in the state’s voter registration database. These numbers are used to verify that registrants are who they claim to be. Voters who do not have this information in their record may need to cast a provisional ballot and provide this information the next time they vote.

In mid-August, the State Board is sending letters [read the letter (PDF)] to about 82,000 registered voters on the Registration Repair List who had not yet provided the necessary information to election officials. [See the list of voters who will receive letters (CSV).]

To avoid any potential problems at the polls and to ensure all their votes are counted, the State Board strongly encourages voters who receive letters to provide their identification numbers in one of the three ways listed in the letter and on this page.

Read on for details about the Registration Repair Search Tool, how registered voters listed in the search tool can fix their registration, and answers to frequently asked questions.

If your name appears in the Registration Repair Search Tool, you can update your registration in one of three ways: Online, in person and on paper.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registrationrepair